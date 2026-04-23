Replenish Nutrients Expands Revolving Credit Facilities by $1.95 Million to Support Beiseker Scale-Up and Licensing Growth

OKOTOKS, AB, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) ("Replenish" or the "Company"), a leader in regenerative agriculture solutions, is pleased to announce that it has renewed and expanded its two existing revolving credit facilities increasing total available credit capacity by $1.95 million. Following the amendments, the combined authorized limit across both facilities is $5.45 million, providing additional working capital to support the Company's 2026 growth initiatives at its Beiseker, Alberta production facility and its expanding licensing programs with Farmers Union Enterprises and MJ Ag Solutions.

The two facilities, which were originally entered into in 2025, have been renewed with no change to the terms and conditions previously in place. The renewed facilities continue to be secured by specific assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, bear interest at the same rate, and retain the same one-year renewable term structure.

Additional Capital to Support Growth at Beiseker

The additional capacity is intended to provide Replenish with the working capital flexibility required to scale production throughput at the Beiseker facility, which recently achieved sustained production rates of 4–5 metric tonnes per hour and is targeting approximately 2,000 metric tonnes per month once final conveyance, load-out systems, and 24-hour operations are fully implemented. The expanded revolving capacity is expected to support inventory build, raw material procurement, and receivables financing as production ramps toward steady-state commercial output.

Supporting the Company's Licensing Program

In addition to supporting Beiseker operations, the expanded facilities are expected to provide working capital to support the Company's growing licensing program, under which Replenish licenses its proprietary zero-waste fertilizer manufacturing process and product formulations to third-party partners. As the Company advances discussions and executes on its pipeline of licensing opportunities, access to additional revolving capital is expected to enhance the Company's ability to fund the upfront investments and operational support associated with onboarding new licensees.

CEO Commentary

"This expansion of our revolving credit facilities is an important step in providing Replenish with the financial flexibility to execute on our 2026 growth plan," said Neil Wiens, CEO of Replenish Nutrients. "This non-dilutive funding supports our ability to scale production at Beiseker and our licensing partnerships, positioning the Company to capture the growing demand for sustainable, regenerative fertilizer solutions."

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) manufactures and sells proprietary fertilizer products containing essential macro and micro nutrients and biological material while using a proprietary zero-waste manufacturing process. To learn more about Replenish, visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Replenish Nutrients Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Sophic Capital

Sean Peasgood

Email: [email protected]

49 Wellington Street East, Suite 500

Toronto, ON M5E 1C9

Phone: 647-777-9532

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the renewal and expansion of the Company's revolving credit facilities with Accord Financial Canada Corp., the total available credit capacity under the facilities, the expected use of proceeds and working capital availability under the facilities, the Company's ability to scale production at its Beiseker facility, expected production rates and targeted monthly output, the Company's licensing program and related growth initiatives, and the Company's ability to execute on its 2026 growth strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and involve various risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the Company's ability to comply with the terms of the credit facilities, the availability of advances under the facilities, changes in interest rates, the Company's ability to achieve and sustain targeted production rates, the successful execution of licensing arrangements, general economic and industry conditions, and other risk factors disclosed in the Company's public filings. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp.