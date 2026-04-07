Replenish Nutrients Announces Steven Glover as Special Advisor to the Board and Director Nominee

OKOTOKS, AB, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) ("Replenish" or the "Company"), a leader in regenerative agriculture solutions, is pleased to announce that Steven Glover, FCPA, FCA, will join the Company as a Special Advisor to the Board of Directors, effective April 7, 2026. Mr. Glover will be nominated for election to the Company's Board of Directors at its upcoming Annual General Meeting on June 19, 2026.

Mr. Glover is an independent director nominee. Upon election, it is anticipated that he will serve as the Company's audit committee chair. Mr. Glover brings nearly five decades of experience in accounting, financial oversight, and public-company governance, with a career spanning senior executive roles, regulatory and professional leadership, and extensive board and audit committee service.

Mr. Glover currently serves as Lead Director and Audit Committee Chair of Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSX: GDC), where he provides oversight of financial reporting, enterprise risk management, and governance practices within a publicly traded environment. In addition to his professional background, Mr. Glover brings a deep personal connection to agriculture, having been raised on a multi-generation family farm in Ontario with direct experience in dairy, livestock, and cash-crop operations. His long-standing understanding of soil stewardship, farm economics, and long-term land productivity aligns closely with Replenish's focus on soil health and regenerative agriculture.

"Steven's appointment adds significant financial and governance strength to our Board," said Neil Wiens, CEO of Replenish. "His experience as an audit committee chair of a TSX-listed company and his deep understanding of public-company oversight will be invaluable as Replenish continues to grow and mature. In addition, his long-standing connection to agriculture and firsthand understanding of farm operations and soil stewardship further strengthen his fit with our mission and long-term strategy."

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) manufactures and sells proprietary fertilizer products containing essential macro and micro nutrients and biological material while using a proprietary zero-waste manufacturing process. To learn more about Replenish visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Replenish Nutrients Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Sophic Capital

Sean Peasgood

Email: [email protected]

49 Wellington Street East, Suite 500

Toronto, ON M5E 1C9

Phone: 647-777-9532

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business plans and operations, anticipated changes concerning the Company's audit committee, the strengthening of the Company's governance and financial oversight, the Company's growth, maturation, long-term strategy, and the alignment of Mr. Glover's experience and background with the Company's mission and strategic objectives. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "believes", "continues", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", or similar expressions, including the negative forms thereof, as such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions that management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to continue executing on its business plan, the continued contribution of its directors and management to the Company's operations and strategic development, the relevance of Mr. Glover's professional and agricultural experience to the Company's governance and strategic priorities, and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; regulatory risks; other risks of the energy and fertilizer industries and other risk factors disclosed in our public disclosure which can be found under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that these risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp.