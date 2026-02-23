Replenish Nutrients Engages Sophic Capital for Capital Markets Advisory and Investor Relations Services

OKOTOKS, AB, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) ("Replenish" or the "Company"), a leader in regenerative agriculture solutions, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Sophic Capital Inc. ("Sophic Capital"), a comprehensive capital markets advisory firm focused on small-cap growth companies, to provide, among other things, capital markets advisory and investor relations services to the Company (the "Services").

Neil Wiens, CEO of Replenish, commented:

"We are entering an exciting phase of growth as we scale our regenerative fertilizer platform through both owned production and capital-light licensing partnerships. Sophic Capital's experience working with growth-stage public companies and its strong investor network will help us more effectively communicate our value proposition and long-term vision to the investment community."

Sean Peasgood, CEO of Sophic Capital, commented:

"Replenish is building a scalable agricultural technology platform addressing soil health and fertilizer efficiency, which we believe will resonate with Sophic Capital's investor network. The Company is addressing a large and evolving agricultural market with patented technology, demonstrated commercial traction, and a scalable licensing model. We look forward to supporting Replenish as it expands production capacity, grows its partner ecosystem, and builds awareness among institutional and retail investors."

In connection with the Services, the Company entered into an advisory agreement with Sophic Capital for an initial period of 12 months (the "IR Agreement"), with the Services including, among other things, liaising with the investment community, heightening market and brand awareness for Replenish, and broadening the Company's reach through the implementation of a communications strategy. Under the IR Agreement, Sophic Capital has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

In consideration of the Services, and pursuant to the IR Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Sophic Capital a fee of $8,000 per month and grant, in aggregate, 1,250,000 stock options (the "Options") pursuant to Replenish's stock option plan (the "Plan"), with each Option exercisable to acquire one common share in the Company at an exercise price equal to $0.12 per share. The Options will vest quarterly in four tranches of 312,500 each and expire on the earlier of (i) 90 days after the termination of the engagement, and (ii) February 20, 2029. The Options are governed by the provisions of the Plan and the policies of the CSE.

About Sophic Capital

Sophic Capital is a capital markets advisory firm for public and private growth companies, specializing in developing complete capital markets strategies for companies across all stages of development. Sophic Capital's depth of knowledge in the technology sector, clean technology and special situations markets combined with decades of experience working in the capital markets makes it an ideal partner to help lower the cost of capital and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.sophiccapital.com.

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) manufactures and sells proprietary fertilizer products containing essential macro and micro nutrients and biological material while using a proprietary zero-waste manufacturing process. To learn more about Replenish, visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to engagement of investor relations and capital markets advisory services; anticipated investor outreach and marketing initiatives; the anticipated benefits of the engagement; the Company's plans to scale its regenerative fertilizer platform through both owned production and capital-light licensing partnerships; the expansion of production capacity and the growth of the partner ecosystem; and the terms and conditions of the Options. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "may", "would", "should", "could", "plans", "expects", "budget", "schedule", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", and similar expressions, including variations thereof and negative forms. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties ; regulatory risks ; the ability of the Company and Sophic Capital to successfully achieve the goals of the engagement; other risks of the energy and fertilizer industries ; and other risk factors disclosed in our public disclosure which can be found under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that these risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

