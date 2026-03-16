TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) will host an all-bank Investor Day in Toronto on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The event will feature presentations from Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, and members of BMO's senior executive leadership team.

Registration details, agenda and speaker information can be found at https://www.bmo.com/main/about-bmo/investor-relations/presentations-events. The live webcast and presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

Web: www.bmo.com X: @BMOmedia

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Relations Contact: John Fenton, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Christine Viau, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-7834