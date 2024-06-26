Reopening of Iconic Northern Cod Fishery Monumental for People and Communities in Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) made a historic decision to be celebrated in communities across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Minister Lebouthillier has announced the reopening of a commercial fishery for the iconic 2J3KL Northern cod stock for the first time in decades. The 2024-2025 season will open with a total allowable catch set at 18,000 tonnes(t), an increase of 5,001 t, or 38%, over last year. The one-year decision is an extremely cautious increase but a good first step towards realizing the stock's potential and the benefits being felt by people, communities, and businesses throughout the province.



Northern cod, located off the northeast coast of Newfoundland and Labrador (NL), is the third largest cod stock in the world and the second largest groundfish stock in Atlantic Canada. This year marks the first time in a generation that the stock is being managed as a stock in the Cautious Zone.

It is an exciting day for the community of Arnold's Cove, a town of less than 1,000 people and home of the only plant in North America focused solely on North Atlantic cod.

"Our plant – backed by the people and the community – has stayed committed to cod through the many challenges since the moratorium over 30 years ago," reflected Alberto Wareham, President and CEO of Icewater Seafoods. "We have continued to invest in the best-available technology, invested in and advocated for science and sustainable management, and worked tirelessly to keep Newfoundland and Labrador cod present in premium world markets."

For the 200 employees at Icewater Seafoods' plant, today's announcement means an extended season and more year-round operations. This year alone, their weeks of work processing local cod will significantly increase over last year, and more high-quality Newfoundland and Labrador cod will be sold into competitive global markets.

The AGC had recommended a higher TAC for this year – backed by scientific evidence and sustainable harvesting rates of global cod stocks – and emphasized the importance of respecting historical shares and investments by local participants. Blaine Sullivan, President of family-owned Ocean Choice International, grew up catching cod with his father in the small community of Calvert, NL. "There are certainly aspects of the decision that are not in line with what we proposed and expected, but we understand the gravity of reopening an iconic fishery after a 32-year moratorium. We respect Minister Lebouthillier's decision to be ultra-cautious and we expect future decisions will allow industry to grow the fishery sustainably in a globally competitive and successful manner," noted Sullivan.



The Atlantic Groundfish Council and its members have been encouraging a sustainable and cautious approach to the fishery, and President Sylvie Lapointe explains that will continue. "Our members share a long history in the cod business and want to achieve the ultimate objective of a Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified Northern cod fishery for the benefit of all harvesters. Together with the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership and customers in the US, Canada, UK and France, we have been funding a leading Fishery Improvement Project focused on Northern cod. We will continue to invest in that project, which has included almost $10 million to-date."

"The re-opening of the Northern Cod fishery is a long-awaited day. It is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a success story for a fishery that defined our province for hundreds of years," noted Martin Sullivan, CEO of family-owned Ocean Choice International. "It is important that all industry stakeholders focus on getting it right. That includes harvesting, processing and marketing a sustainable, high-quality product, that is competitive in global markets. It will also require that future decisions provide the certainty needed to enable long term investment planning by industry participants."

The Northern cod moratorium is known world-wide. While the decision to move to a commercial Northern cod fishery brings a lot of excitement to many Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, it is crucial for all to work together. In this regard, the AGC and its members are eager to get started on next steps, which will include working collaboratively with our governments, industry, and other stakeholders to develop a Precautionary Approach Framework with appropriate Harvest Control Rules. This will ensure that harvest levels for this important renewable resource remain sustainable.

The Atlantic Groundfish Council is a non-profit industry association representing year-round groundfish harvesters in Atlantic Canada. Its members employ thousands of people, mostly in year-round jobs in rural communities throughout Atlantic Canada. The Council contributes to research that will improve the sustainability and management of groundfish fisheries by actively supporting science, sustainability certifications and responsible management.

The Atlantic Groundfish Council and its members have demonstrated a deep commitment to the recovery of the Northern cod stock by leading a Fishery Improvement Project (FIP) with the Association of Seafood Producers. Customers in the UK, US, and France also financially contribute to the FIP. The FIP is filling knowledge gaps identified collectively by industry, academia and government and includes a multi-million dollar world class acoustic tracking project that will help define the migration patterns of Northern cod, necessary for good management.





