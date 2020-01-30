Renoworks Enters into Agreement with EagleView to Intregrate EagleView Property Measurements into Renoworks FastTrack Platform

New agreement with EagleView enables homeowners, roofers, and contractors to plan, design, and measure their projects from any Renoworks FastTrack powered platform

CALGARY, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks"), the leading end-to-end visualization platform for the home remodeling and new home construction industry, is proud to announce the integration of aerial measurement data from EagleView ("EagleView"), a leading technology provider of aerial imagery and data analytics, into the Renoworks FastTrack Platform.

The agreement allows Renoworks to integrate EagleView's patented measurements with Renoworks FastTrack, the all-in-one 3D modeling, visualization, and measurement solution for the construction and remodeling industry, enabling Renoworks to broaden its customer base and provide additional solutions to multiple industry stakeholders, including manufacturers, dealers, contractors, and retailers, in both residential and commercial construction projects.

Rishi Daga, CEO of EagleView, stated, "We are pleased to be part of Renoworks' vision of delivering industry-leading tools to construction companies and contractors. EagleView's high-resolution aerial imagery and measurements are renowned for their accuracy and a natural fit for the Renoworks visualization platform and services."

Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks, stated, "EagleView is a pioneer in aerial imagery, machine learning and computer vision. Our agreement with EagleView and the integration with its property data, ensures we can continue to provide the most innovative end-to-end solution that meets our customers' growing needs."

Meeting Market Demand

Manufacturers, distributors, retailers, dealers, and technology platforms in the building product industry are seeking solutions to deliver custom-branded platforms that provide their customers with the design and measurement tools needed to better serve the industry with their products. Whether their business models are direct-to-consumer, distribution, or contractor-based, the Renoworks platform offers industry players a turn-key solution to control more of the customer journey and capture market share.

"Renoworks is positioned better than ever to bring platform-value to our customers," explained Mr. Vickerson. "Our leadership in building product visualization has allowed us to merge data with measurement and visualization solutions to create a greater end-to-end platform for the building materials industry. It is a shared vision among Renoworks and hundreds of clients who rely on our platform. We continue to improve the homeowner and contractor experience, and EagleView is an important partner in executing our vision."

The new Renoworks FastTrack platform with EagleView integration is available today to manufacturers, distributors, retailers, dealers, and companies seeking to incorporate design visualization and measurements into their customer engagement and sales strategies. Contact [email protected] or visit the Renoworks website to learn more.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in aerial imagery, machine learning derived data analytics and software, helping customers in different industries use property insights for smarter planning, building and living. With more than 200 patents, EagleView pioneered the field of aerial property measurements and has the largest multi-modal image database in history, covering 98 percent of the U.S. population. With over 9.5 million linear miles flown every year, EagleView's coverage is the most extensive and up to date, enabling local government and business customers to use the most accurate data to make timely and informed decisions. For more information, call (866) 659-8439, visit eagleview.com, and follow @eagleviewtech.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from the information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE RenoWorks Software Inc.

For further information: on EagleView, please contact: Katelyn Battaglia, [email protected], 202-234-1224; For further information on Renoworks, please contact: Doug Vickerson, CEO, Phone: 403-296-3880, Email: [email protected], Renoworks Software Inc., 2721 Hopewell Place NE, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T1Y 7J7

Related Links

http://www.renoworks.com

