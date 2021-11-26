Renoworks Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

New Features and Functionality Resonates with Industry Participants; Should Lead to Continued Growth Ahead

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks" or the "Company), the leading end-to-end visualization platform for the home remodeling and new home construction industry, announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts are Canadian dollars.

Financial highlights for the third quarter 2021, ending September 30, 2021:

Total revenue of $1,394,987 versus $1,414,472 in the year-ago quarter;

versus in the year-ago quarter; Recurring revenue of $454,329 versus $416,931 in Q3 2020, a 9% increase;

versus in Q3 2020, a 9% increase; Design Services revenue of $709,092 compared to $767,109 in Q3 2020;

compared to in Q3 2020; Gross Margin of 61.7% versus 65.0% in the year-ago quarter;

Cash of $1,433,889 versus $523,555 as December 31, 2021 ;

versus as ; As at September 30, 2021 , the Company had 38,660,968 common shares issued and outstanding.

"The strong alignment between our platform solution and the business needs of our growing client base is one reason why our recurring revenues grew 9% year-over-year in the third quarter of fiscal 2021," said Renoworks CEO Doug Vickerson.

"During the quarter, the Company worked toward progressing several opportunities in its deep integration strategy, which sees it working with several large industry players including technology partners, customers and service providers. Attracted by the Company's platform technologies and solutions, ranging from AI-assisted design, digital library assets, design services and data-infused offerings, Renoworks is positioned to expand its reach and presence in the market. These technologies are resonating deeply with our partners, customers and their end-user consumers, and we are confident in the potential for meaningful growth in the future."

Financial results from operations for the third quarter 2021 with comparatives for 2020 are as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 Revenue $1,394,987 $1,414,472 Gross Profit $860,966 $919,229 Expenses $1,051,980 $839,985 Income (Loss) ($157,434) $27,042 Income (Loss) per share ($0.00) $0.00 Adjusted EBITDA ($111,207) $88,671 Weighted Average

Shares Outstanding 38,515,822 36,610,507

Financial results from operations year-to-date 2021 with comparatives for 2020 are as follows:



Nine Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 Revenue $4,294,423 $3,866,467 Gross Profit $2,702,711 $2,618,217 Expenses $2,892,418 $2,364,072 Income (Loss) ($248,334) $193,165 Income (Loss) per share ($0.00) $0.00 Adjusted EBITDA ($104,630) $378,193 Weighted Average

Shares Outstanding 37,221,489 36,610,507

The Company's financial position as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is as follows:



September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash Balance $1,433,889 $523,555 Accounts Receivable $781,664 $617,161 Working Capital $709,732 $276,098 Deferred Revenue $1,544,384 $970,835 Long- term liabilities $158,431 $344,434 Shareholder's Equity $767,362 $203,577 Deficit ($8,053,604) ($7,805,270) Total Assets $2,584,474 $1,534,171

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

*Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a measure not recognized under IFRS. However, management of Renoworks believes that most shareholders, creditors, other stakeholders and investment analysts prefer to have these measures included as reported measures of operating performance, a proxy for cash flow, and to facilitate valuation analysis. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock based compensation, restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-recurring gains or losses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure that facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons.

Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA is not an alternative to measures determined in accordance with IFRS and should not, on its own, be construed as indicators of performance, cash flow or profitability. References to the Renoworks' Adjusted EBITDA should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of Renoworks posted on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE RenoWorks Software Inc.

For further information: on Renoworks, please contact: Doug Vickerson, CEO, Phone: 403-296-3880, E-mail: [email protected]; Renoworks Software Inc., 2721 Hopewell Place NE, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T1Y 7J7; For investor information for Renoworks please contact: Sean Peasgood, IR, Phone: (647) 670-2366, E-mail: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.renoworks.com

