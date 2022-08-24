RENOWORKS ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Investments in new features and functionality drive record quarterly revenue

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks" or the "Company), the leading end-to-end visualization platform for the home remodeling and new home construction industry, announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts are Canadian dollars.

Financial highlights for the second quarter 2022, ending June 30, 2022:

Total revenue grew 19% to $1,770,960 versus $1,478,095 in the same period in 2021;

versus in the same period in 2021; Recurring revenue of $458,822 versus $452,940 for the same period in 2021, a 1% increase;

versus for the same period in 2021, a 1% increase; Design Services revenue of $1,048,816 compared to $770,742 in Q2 2021, a 36% increase;

compared to in Q2 2021, a 36% increase; Gross margins of 67% versus 62% in the second quarter 2021;

Net loss of $57,529 compared to a net loss of $47,976 in the year ago quarter;

compared to a net loss of in the year ago quarter; Cash of $1,151,331 versus $1,189,346 as December 31, 2021 ;

versus as ; As at June 30, 2022 , the Company had 40,662,635 common shares issued and outstanding.

"Renoworks' second quarter total revenue grew 19% year-over-year as customers adopted our SaaS-based data analytics tools to uncover product and consumer behavioral insights," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "Historically, second quarters are strong for the home improvement industry, and by taking advantage of prior investments in sales and marketing efforts, we were able to launch our lead generation and qualification platform in time to take advantage of this seasonality. We continue to improve the platform's extensibility with deeper ties to CRMs and streamlining lead conversions for our clients. As we deepen our relationship with clients as well as expand further in the contractor market, we expect growth in revenue to continue."

Financial results from operations for the second quarter 2022 with comparatives for 2021 are as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 Revenue $1,770,960 $1,478,095 Gross Margin $1,180,201 $914,331 Expenses $1,237,730 $962,307 Loss $57,529 $47,976 Loss per share $0.00 $0.00 Adjusted EBITDA $10,182 $523 Weighted Average

Shares

Outstanding 40,265,318 37,108,810

Financial results from operations year-to-date 2022 with comparatives for 2021 are as follows:



Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 Revenue $3,086,877 $2,899,436 Gross Margin $2,003,246 $1,841,744 Expenses $2,393,321 $1,932,645 Loss $390,075 $90,901 Income (Loss) per

share ($0.01) ($0.00) Adjusted EBITDA ($253,205) $6,575 Weighted Average

Shares

Outstanding 39,009,164 36,735,209

The Company's financial position as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is as follows:





June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Cash Balance $1,151,331 $1,189,346 Accounts Receivable $925,869 $596,182 Working Capital $1,030,308 $470,642 Deferred Revenue $1,544,384 $970,835 Long- term liabilities $164,576 $212,053 Shareholder's Equity $1,071,511 $571,776 Deficit ($8,804,305) ($8,414,230) Total Assets $2,489,520 $2,214,085

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

*Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a measure not recognized under IFRS. However, management of Renoworks believes that most shareholders, creditors, other stakeholders and investment analysts prefer to have these measures included as reported measures of operating performance, a proxy for cash flow, and to facilitate valuation analysis. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock based compensation, restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-recurring gains or losses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure that facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons.

Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA is not an alternative to measures determined in accordance with IFRS and should not, on its own, be construed as indicators of performance, cash flow or profitability. References to the Renoworks' Adjusted EBITDA should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of Renoworks posted on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

