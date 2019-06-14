Renoworks announces revised terms for proposed private placement of units

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES./

Up to $750,000 for operations expansion and talent acquisition

CALGARY, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV:RW) ("Renoworks"), the leading visualizer platform for the home remodeling and construction industry, announces that it is revising the terms of its previously announced proposed private placement and now intends to complete a private placement (the "Private Placement") to raise up to $750,000 via the issuance of up to 2,500,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of Renoworks (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant").

Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.40 per Common Share at any time prior to 4:00 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time) on the date that is twenty-four (24) months following the closing date of the Private Placement.

The Common Shares and Warrants issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four (4) month hold period from the closing date, as prescribed by TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. The closing of the Private Placement is subject to receipt of subscription agreements from suitable investors and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

2019/2020 Expansion

Growth trends in the home remodeling and construction industry, and increased integration of digital technologies among building product companies has translated into growing demand for visualization solutions and ancillary services. Renoworks' year-over-year strong performance provides strong indication that these trends will continue as more of the industry embraces its solutions.

"Demand for our Design Services has grown in the short few years since its inception," stated Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "We are now supporting some of the top building product manufacturers in the world through this group and will continue to do so to better deliver on our corporate vision."

To build upon this momentum, Renoworks will provision the funds raised to support its thriving Design Services Group, as well as expand and extend its reach into current and new industries via Renoworks FastTrack – its all-in-one design and measurement platform for contractors, installers and roofers.

The acquisition of new talent and skilled labour through the use of these funds will better support its current pipeline of projects and allow Renoworks to pursue new opportunities available through its strategic partnership with Geomni, and the new Renoworks FastTrack platform.

Renoworks will also advance its development of machine learning (M.L.)/artificial intelligent (A.I.) technologies, and leadership in business analytics for the industry.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers, offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a true-to-life virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as innovative engagement tools and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface).

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, Renoworks' intention to complete a private placement of units to raise up to $750,000, are forward-looking and are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. There is no assurance that Renoworks will be able to raise $750,000 or any lesser amount. Further, there is no assurance that Renoworks will be able satisfy any conditions to closing the Private Placement that may arise. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Renoworks assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

