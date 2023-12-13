RenoWorks Announces Granted Options

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks" or the "Company), an industry leader in visualization and lead generation technology for the home renovation and new construction sector announces that it has granted options to acquire an aggregate of 100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.15 per share to an officer of the Company on December 13, 2023. These options expire December 12, 2028 and are governed by the company's Stock Option Plan. This brings the total number of options outstanding to 3,543,000 or 8.7% of outstanding shares.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the Company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE RenoWorks Software Inc.

For further information: On Renoworks, please contact: Doug Vickerson, CEO, Phone: 403-296-3880, E-mail: [email protected]; Sean Peasgood, IR, Phone: (647) 670-2366, E-mail: [email protected]