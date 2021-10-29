Renoworks Announces Grant of Options

Issues 600,000 common shares at $0.375 per share; 80,000 at $0.40 per share

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks" or the "Company"), the leading visualization platform for the home remodeling and new home construction industry, announced the grant of options.

STOCK OPTION GRANT

During the month of October, the Company has granted options to acquire an aggregate of 600,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.375 per share expiring October 13, 2026 and 80,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.40 expiring October 27, 2026 to directors, officers and employees of the Company. The options vest equally over three years and are governed by the Company's Stock Option Plan.

"We are extremely lucky to have an amazing team of talented individuals at Renoworks," stated Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "With these granted options, we ensure that everyone in our company receive equal opportunities to thrive and succeed, along side the growth and success of Renoworks itself. As we continue to build our innovative platform, fostering a company culture that attracts passionate individuals will be important and this investment in the team is another step in the right direction."

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

