RENOWORKS AND EAGLEVIEW ANNOUNCE NEW ALL-IN-ONE VIRTUAL 3D DESIGN AND MEASUREMENT TOOL FOR EXTERIOR CONTRACTORS

EagleView and Renoworks integration enhances workflow efficiency and precision, offering contractors rapid 3D design and remote estimation with accuracy.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. and CALGARY, AB, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks"), the leading end-to-end visualization platform for the home remodeling and new home construction industry, announces a new integration with EagleView, a leading geospatial data, analytics, and intelligence company who utilizes proprietary aerial imagery.

Now contractors can experience a simplified workflow, enhanced homeowner-customer engagement, and expedite project timelines with Renoworks Pro – a solution that marries instant and interactive 3D home visualization with EagleView's Full House precise measurements. The solution:

enables the measurement and visualization of remote projects,

improves close rates and homeowner customer experience,

removes the need to visit the job site, download additional apps, or take multiple photos.

The companies have run multiple pilot tests and customers have responded enthusiastically.

Derek Sullivan-Lo, Vice President of Titan Roofing, Solar and Exteriors shared, "We're a long-time customer of EagleView's accurate measurement and reports but resorted to other applications to show visuals for our customers. Now with Renoworks Pro integrated with EagleView, not only can we generate 3D home visualizations instantly, our sales reps can present a more complete picture - designs, quotes, estimates, you name it - of a homeowner's project remotely - we never could have done that before. Plus, with EagleView Full House reports we can estimate the entire home. The results - our homeowners feel confident in our business, we deliver a great experience, and we both get back precious time. We highly recommend this great solution."

Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks, stated, "EagleView and Renoworks are aligned in our commitment to revolutionize the renovation industry by enhancing efficiency and precision using our unique data sets and advanced data science. It's only natural that EagleView's distinguished reputation for measurement data accuracy dovetails seamlessly with Renoworks' cutting-edge visualization technology. Embarking on this sales distribution collaboration with EagleView ensures an even greater number of contractors can leverage the innovative solution offered under the Renoworks Pro brand. EagleView serves tens of thousands of contractors and we are excited to bring them this highly requested solution."

Piers Dormeyer, CEO of EagleView, explains, "Our technologies empower contractors to design and estimate with unparalleled precision while also enabling impactful visualizations. This combination can help contractors better illustrate potential projects to drive better customer engagements and improve their sales effectiveness. Both Renoworks and EagleView are committed to ensuring the seamless delivery of a distinctive solution. Encouraging results from initial pilot tests underscore the promise of this integration, and we eagerly anticipate further collaborations between our two companies."

The Renoworks Pro is currently available to contractors from both EagleView and Renoworks. Interested clients can learn more at www.eagleview.com/product/visualizer.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. EagleView has the largest geospatial data and imagery library ever assembled, encompassing 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView's unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

