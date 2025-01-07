Renowned Robotics Company Narwal Debuts a Variety of Next-Generation Smart Cleaning Products at CES 2025

Home Robotics Company Debuts Narwal Flow, Freo Z10, Freo Pro, and the Narwal S30

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Narwal , the international leader in smart home cleaning, unveiled its latest flagship innovation, the Narwal Flow Series, in addition to two new robot vacuums, the Narwal Freo Z10, the Narwal Freo Pro and its latest wet-dry vacuum, the Narwal S30. The company will showcase the innovations today at CES 2025 (Booth No. 51932), Halls A-D, Level 2 in the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

Narwal's Newly Released Line-Up at CES

As the pioneer in cutting-edge home cleaning solutions, Narwal has earned global acclaim for its user-focused designs, including the Auto-Washing Mop and Auto Water Exchange System. In 2024, Narwal set the standard for robot vacuum technology, advancing the industry through its tangle-free systems, advanced obstacle avoidance, and whisper-quiet operation. Introduced in late 2024, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra is a CES Innovation Award 2025 Honoree and sold out within the first three months of its commercial launch.

"The most important aspect of Narwal's products is to simplify and elevate daily life through intelligent design and ultimate convenience," said Junbin Zhang, CEO of Narwal. "Unlike any other commercially available products, the Narwal Flow functions intelligently. It introduces industry-moving developments, like FlowWash Mopping, EdgeReach, and its Deep Carpet Boost can double the pick-up rate compared to the industry standard. The Narwal Flow Series is posed to be the Ultimate Cleaning Solution."

The Narwal Flow Series Introduces New Standards in Cleaning

The Narwal Flow Series is Narwal's most advanced all-in-one cleaning solution, incorporating industry-first features like FlowWash Mopping System and Deep Carpet Boost to deliver a maintenance-free, top-tier cleaning experience for those who demand the highest standards without the hassle. It is equipped with stand-out features, including:

FlowWash Mopping System with EdgeReach Technology : The intelligent system adapts to real-time self-cleaning methods including a track mop design equipped with dual water tanks to apply fresh water while extracting dirty water. The EdgeReach technology extends the track mop to clean edges with unmatched precision.

: The intelligent system adapts to real-time self-cleaning methods including a track mop design equipped with dual water tanks to apply fresh water while extracting dirty water. The EdgeReach technology extends the track mop to clean edges with unmatched precision. Deep Carpet Boost: The robot's counter-directional movement with an adaptive brush cover extracts deeply embedded dirt and hair from carpets, doubling the dust pickup rate compared to standard solutions.

The robot's counter-directional movement with an adaptive brush cover extracts deeply embedded dirt and hair from carpets, compared to standard solutions. Zero-Tangle Cleaning Solution : The Dynamic Side Brush directs hair to the floating roller, which detangles with 99.9% efficiency, preventing blockages and ensuring continuous, uninterrupted performance.

: The Dynamic Side Brush directs hair to the floating roller, which detangles with 99.9% efficiency, preventing blockages and ensuring continuous, uninterrupted performance. Twin-AI Dodge Obstacle Avoidance : Featuring Dual RGB Cameras and a 10 Trillion Operations Per Second (TOPS) AI chip, the Flow detects and categorizes over 200 object types, leveraging the self-driving-grade computing power to ensure precise navigation.

: Featuring Dual RGB Cameras and a 10 Trillion Operations (TOPS) AI chip, the Flow detects and categorizes over 200 object types, leveraging the self-driving-grade computing power to ensure precise navigation. 8-in-1 Multifunction Base : The system's base station automates tasks like dust emptying, mop washing, hot-air drying, and water tank refilling, providing up to 120 days of maintenance-free operation.

: The system's base station automates tasks like dust emptying, mop washing, hot-air drying, and water tank refilling, providing up to 120 days of maintenance-free operation. Extended Dynamic Side Brush for Corner Cleaning: The delicate edge brush design allows for the extension of the brush by adjusting its movement direction, enabling the cleaning of difficult corners.

The Narwal Flow will launch in mid-2025 and the MSRP will be announced soon.

Narwal Freo Z10 – Premium All-in-One

The Freo Z10 is a premium all-in-one robot vacuum designed for those seeking high-end cleaning technology. Offering powerful performance and maintenance-free features, it's the ideal solution for households that demand efficiency and quality without the need for constant upkeep.

Precise Edge Cleaning with Mop Extension : Applies 8N downward pressure with 180 RPM mop pads for spotless corner cleaning.

: Applies 8N downward pressure with 180 RPM mop pads for spotless corner cleaning. Truly Tangle-Free Robot : The robot's brush design prevents hair tangles, with intelligent design applied to both side brushes and roller brushes.

: The robot's brush design prevents hair tangles, with intelligent design applied to both side brushes and roller brushes. 120-Day Hands-Free Self-Empty : The robot's 7-in-1 self-empty base station offers silver ion sterilization and automatic mop maintenance, ensuring hygienic cleaning for months.

: The robot's 7-in-1 self-empty base station offers silver ion sterilization and automatic mop maintenance, ensuring hygienic cleaning for months. AI-Adaptive Hot Water Mop Washing: Automatically adjusts water temperature from 113°F to 167°F for optimal cleaning.

The Freo Z10 will launch in April 2025 and the MSRP is $1099.

Narwal Freo Pro – Cost-Effective, Versatile Cleaning Solutions

The Freo Pro is a sleek alternative to the Freo X Ultra, the cost-effective option for users with long hair, offering 8,500Pa suction power and a tangle-free design.

Truly Tangle-Free Robot : The system's tangle-free technology is certified to be 99.9% effective in preventing tangles with both the side brushes and roller brushes.

: The system's tangle-free technology is certified to be 99.9% effective in preventing tangles with both the side brushes and roller brushes. Reuleaux Triangular Mop Pads : The robot is equipped with 12N pressure and DirtSense™ Technology, delivering deep, streak-free cleaning.

: The robot is equipped with 12N pressure and DirtSense™ Technology, delivering deep, streak-free cleaning. All-in-1 Base Station : The base station includes automated mop washing, drying, and 7-week dust processing.

: The base station includes automated mop washing, drying, and 7-week dust processing. Ultra-Quiet Operation: Ensures operational sounds are ultra-low, making cleaning conducive to a peaceful home environment.

The Freo Pro will launch in March 2025 and the MSRP is $699.

Narwal S30 – Ultimate Flagship All-in-One Vacuum Mop

The Narwal S30 builds on the success of the S20 series, delivering automatic brush-hair cutting, self-cleaning with hot water, and robust performance for tackling wet and dry messes.

It's ideal for those needing a quick clean tackling of heavy dirt with powerful intelligence. The system includes a maintenance-free cleaning solution, including:

Vacuum & Mop All-in-One : Effortlessly vacuums and mops in a single pass, making it ideal for tackling heavy messes with ease.

: Effortlessly vacuums and mops in a single pass, making it ideal for tackling heavy messes with ease. Dual Defense Against Hair Tangles : The anti-tangle technology combines Dual Comb Hair Removal Technology and Auto Hair-Cutting Detangle.

: The anti-tangle technology combines Dual Comb Hair Removal Technology and Auto Hair-Cutting Detangle. Self-Washing & Smart Drying : The system features 194°F smart iron drying technology to prevent odors, mold, and bacteria.

: The system features 194°F smart iron drying technology to prevent odors, mold, and bacteria. 6 Modes with DirtSense™ : The robot's intelligent mode selection allows users to customize the cleaning experience for various floor types and mess levels.

: The robot's intelligent mode selection allows users to customize the cleaning experience for various floor types and mess levels. User-Friendly Design: Includes 180° smart flat-lying design, interactive LCD, and voice prompts for easy operation.

The Narwal S30 will launch in Q2 of 2025 and the MSRP is $649.

For more information about Narwal CES 2025, please visit: Narwal CES 2025

About Narwal

Narwal is known for using its cutting-edge technology to realize its objective of bringing flawless floors to users. It's one of the top 5 robotic cleaning manufacturers, with the brand achieving $200 million in sales within two years of introducing its first product and maintaining high double-digit annual growth ever since. Narwal has raised substantial funds from investors including Sequoia Capital, Hillhouse Capital, ByteDance (parent of TikTok), and Tencent, among others. With over 700 researchers and scientists from across the globe, Narwal has made numerous breakthroughs in multiple fields and won prestigious international awards, including the Edison Gold Award, which honors innovation, and Time Magazine's Best Inventions.

SOURCE NARWAL-NA

Ruyuan Zeng, [email protected]