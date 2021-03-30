Renowned Geriatric Psychiatrist Professor Dag Aarsland Joins Advisory Board at Cognetivity Neurosciences

Professor Aarsland will assist Cognetivity by providing scientific expertise and access to extensive network of clinical and industry connections

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB) today announced the appointment of Professor Dag Aarsland to its advisory board with immediate effect.

An internationally-renowned figure in the world of medicine, Dag currently sits as Chair of Old Age Psychiatry at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King's College London. Through the course of his distinguished career, he has also held professorships at the Universities of Bergen and Oslo, as well as the prestigious Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

Dag completed his PhD thesis on language disorders in patients with Alzheimer's disease in 1998, and has since published more than 600 papers across the spectrum of dementia research, specialising particularly in dementia with Lewy bodies and Parkinson's disease. He remains involved in a variety of ground-breaking research efforts, including PROTECT – an online cohort study tracking annual changes in cognitive function in 50,000 people over a 25-year period.

Dag has a vast network of long-time collaborators that extends well beyond the world of academia. Within the pharmaceutical industry, he has acted as a consultant to global firms such as AstraZeneca, Novartis, Lundbeck and Biogen. He also remains active in the clinical sphere, continuing his work as a geriatric psychiatrist at South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, the largest mental health trust in the UK.

"We're thrilled to have Dag join us," said Dr Sina Habibi, Cognetivity's CEO. "He is without question one of the leading lights in the field of old age psychiatry, not only in the UK but across the world. We look forward to drawing on his immense clinical and scientific knowledge, and also having our technology introduced to his vast network which spans leadership in both the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries."

"Dag has actually been part of the Cognetivity story for some time, acting as Chief Investigator in the validation study of our Integrated Cognitive Assessment across thirteen NHS trusts. The fact that he has seen in great detail how our platform works and is now keen to further his involvement is exceptional validation of our technology and our commercial approach."

Commenting on the announcement, Professor Aarsland said: "I'm very excited to be involved more closely with Cognetivity's work. As someone who cares deeply about improving patient outcomes by challenging the status quo in clinical practice, I find their unique approach to measuring cognitive function inspiring."

"I believe this work could make a big, positive difference to patient care, particularly at the primary care stage, where it addresses a huge unmet need in healthcare." he added. "I look forward to working with the Cognetivity team, using my experience and network to help accelerate their progress, to help as many people as possible."

