Renowned environmental activist Erin Brockovich joins forces with global charity Made By Dyslexia to show the world the power of thinking differently

, Erin tells Founder how her dyslexia helped her to win the biggest environmental lawsuit in US history The new season features a range of inspiring guests, including Erin Brockovich , Joleon Lescott, Jean Oelwang and Princess Sarah Zeid to name a few, with previous guests including HRH Princess Beatrice , Richard Branson , Sir Jeremy Fleming (Former Director of GCHQ), Lonnie Ali , Dame Maggie Aderin-Pocock , and Barbara Corcoran .

Listen here: YouTube | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

LONDON, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Renowned environmental activist, Erin Brockovich has been appointed Global Ambassador for Made By Dyslexia, a leading global charity dedicated to unlocking the power of Dyslexic Thinking.

This exciting partnership coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Oscar-winning film starring Julia Roberts that chronicled Brockovich's unwavering fight for justice for a community impacted by a utility company's groundwater contamination and subsequent major health issues in the community of Hinkley, California.

Made By Dyslexia Founder Kate Griggs and its new Global Ambassador Erin Brockovich discuss the power of Dyslexic Thinking on the podcast Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking.

In support of her new role as Global Ambassador for the charity Erin Brockovich sat down with Made By Dyslexia Founder Kate Griggs to reveal how her Dyslexic Thinking powered her resilience and determination to fight and win the biggest environmental lawsuit in US history.

In the new episode, Erin emphasises that dyslexics are often driven by a desire to make the world better and are fearless campaigners with big ambitions, using courage, persistence and determination to right a wrong.

It was Erin's Dyslexic Thinking that enabled her to challenge the status quo, think outside the box, and persist in the face of obstacles, excelling in pattern recognition, memory retention, and problem-solving, which were crucial in her battle against corporate wrongdoing.

Erin fully embraces her dyslexia as a strength rather than a limitation, highlighting the importance of recognising dyslexic strengths in education and the workplace, and cautions that without proper support for dyslexic individuals, society risks losing some of its brightest problem-solvers.

In her candid conversation with Founder of Made By Dyslexia Kate Griggs, Erin Brockovich shares:

"Even at 64 years old, the stigma is still not gone. The judgment is still there."

"If we don't find these people, our brightest minds are going to slide right through the cracks, and we need them."

"I now own who I am. I'm now proud of who I am."

Kate Griggs said:

"It's a great pleasure to partner with Erin who is such an inspirational Consumer Advocate and Environmental Activist. I am delighted she is joining Made By Dyslexia as an official Global Ambassador.

In our special conversation Erin shares why her Dyslexic Thinking was so essential in her fight for justice, empowering her to keep asking the right questions so she could get to the truth."

The interview with Erin Brockovich can be heard on the first episode of the third season of Made By Dylsexia's Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking podcast.

The exciting new podcast season features conversations with Consumer Advocate and Environmental Activist Erin Brockovich, Co-founder of Axios and Co-Author of Smart Brevity Roy Schwartz, Maternal and Newborn Health Advocate Princess Sarah Zeid, Founding CEO of Virgin Unite Jean Oelwang, Co-Founder of Filthy Foods Daniel Singer, Founder of Right to Dream Tom Vernon, Founder of Stand4Socks Josh Turner, Former England Player and Pundit Joleon Lescott and British Artist Mackenzie Thorpe.

Lessons In Dyslexic Thinking are conversations with the world's most inspiring dyslexics where we find out what Dyslexic Thinking is and how each of us can employ it to change the world. This leading podcast is in the top 1% of podcasts globally. It demonstrates the range of brilliant people from across the globe who have helped to make a difference with their Dyslexic Thinking skills.

About Made By Dyslexia

Made By Dyslexia is a global charity led by successful dyslexics. Supporters and ambassadors include HRH Princess Beatrice, Dame Maggie Aderin-Pocock, Erin Brockovich and Sir Richard Branson. They're the world's largest community of dyslexic people and their allies, and their mission is to teach the world to understand the brilliance of Dyslexic Thinking and empower it in every home, school and workplace. Aligned with the UN Sustainable Goals, they aim to achieve this by 2030. Their free online training, made in partnership with Microsoft and LinkedIn, is empowering Dyslexic Thinking in schools and workplaces across the globe.

Made By Dyslexia's bold campaigns, game-changing partnerships, and impactful resources are redefining dyslexia, informing, teaching, and inspiring a global movement for change.

In 2022 their work with Virgin, LinkedIn saw Dyslexic Thinking added as a skill on LinkedIn and as a noun in the dictionary.

In 2024, Made By Dyslexia teamed up with Sir Richard Branson in New York for the launch of DyslexicU, the world's first 'University of Dyslexic Thinking', hosted by Open University and available to access from all around the world.

Kate Griggs, Founder & CEO of Made By Dyslexia

Kate has dedicated her career to shifting the narrative on dyslexia and educating people on its strengths. She has written two best-selling books on Dyslexic Thinking, published by Penguin:

This Is Dyslexia and Xtraordinary People has shared her wealth of expertise in Made By Dyslexia's free training courses for schools and workplaces on Microsoft Learn and LinkedIn Learning. She is one of LinkedIn's Top Voices and hosts the chart-topping podcast, Lessons In Dyslexic Thinking.

Her innovative approach to social change and advocacy has garnered global recognition, with major publications including BBC Morning Live, This Morning and Harvard Business Review covering her efforts. Her powerful TED talk has also inspired countless individuals and organisations to rethink how they perceive dyslexia.

