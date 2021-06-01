Renowned entertainment personality, Teri Hart, joins Super Channel as Entertainment Producer and Host

Adding even more sizzle to the free preview, renowned entertainment reporter/producer and on-air personality, Teri Hart , joins Super Channel as Entertainment Producer and Host . In this role, Teri will host and produce regular weekly IGTV video content outlining her hand-picked programming highlights from the network's Fuse and Vault channels. "Teri Hart's Super Channel Super Picks" will debut during the free preview both on-air and via social media platforms, providing Canadians with engaging insights into Super Channel's exciting content.

"We could not be more thrilled to have Teri join our team and bring her experience and enthusiasm for all things entertainment to Super Channel," said Don McDonald, President and CEO. "As one of the industry's most respected entertainment reporters, she will bring a fresh voice to Super Channel that will engage, inform and excite our current subscribers about our programming, while amplifying the discoverability of our great content to new audiences via social media."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Super Channel team and contributing my Super Picks," commented Teri. "I hope that by sharing some of the movies and shows that have shaped my life, viewers will discover new content, or rediscover forgotten favourites, that will resonate equally with them."

Prior to joining Super Channel, Teri was Reporter and Senior Producer for the entertainment division of Rogers Television where she regularly conducted interviews with artists from movies, TV and music for Entertainment City and Your World This Week. She was also the face of The Movie Network for 18 years where she became a favourite with viewers and celebrities alike, connecting fans with all aspects of the world of movies. As one of Canada's most renowned multi-platform entertainment personalities, Teri has become a fixture at press junkets and TV and film premieres around the world, interviewing Hollywood's superstars including Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio and Steven Spielberg, to name just a few. She is an ardent champion of the Canadian film and television industry and staunch supporter of many of Canada's most important cultural institutions, from TIFF to the Canadian Film Centre and the Canadian Screen Awards. Her knowledge and enthusiasm for film and television is second to none, making her an in-demand host of high-profile industry events and a regular contributor to a host of radio shows, as well as entertainment news program etalk.

Summer Sizzler Free Preview Programming highlights:

With tantalizing specials, unique and original series, box-office movies, critically acclaimed Canadian features and documentaries, feel-good family programming, live action esports and almost 2000 hours of bingeable content, the Super Channel free preview has something for everyone to discover and enjoy (all programming subject to change, all times ET, please visit www.superchannel.ca for local broadcast times):

Super Channel Fuse: A dynamic fusion of premium programming including exclusive series, movies and documentaries. All uncut and commercial free.

Specials:

TMZ Investigates: Tiger King - What Really Went Down? (Canadian premiere) - June 14 at 7:30 pm. TMZ takes an investigative behind-the-scenes look at the true-crime story involving Joe Exotic's murder-for-hire plot, and the disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband.

TMZ Investigates: Harry & Meghan – The Royals in Crisis – June 14 at 8:15 pm. TMZ investigates the drama and tensions that led to Harry and Meghan's decision to leave the royal court.

Series:

Secrets in the Ice (Season two premiere) - June 21 at 8 pm. Using experts and scientists, rare archive footage and cutting-edge CGI animation, Secrets in the Ice features the mysteries and lost relics from the coldest places on earth.

My Misdiagnosis – new episode June 16 at 8 pm. Each hour-long episode of this factual series features two stories told by patients and survivors about how they were misdiagnosed by a medical professional and thankfully sought out a second opinion that ultimately saved their life.

Additional series airing during the free preview and available via On Demand include all seven seasons of the Emmy® Award winning Mad Men, seasons 1 and 2 of espionage thriller Condor, the HBO Max Original reality series House of Ho, as well as seasons 1 – 5 of the critically acclaimed UK thriller Line of Duty.

Movies:

Premieres - Mickey and The Bear starring Camilla Morrone and James Badge Dale (June 18 at 9 pm) and American Exit starring Dane Cook and Levi Miller (June 19 at 9 pm).

Other movie highlights include the 2020 Canadian Film Fest winner Shoot to Marry, Who We Are Now starring Julianne Nicholson, Zachary Quinto, Jason Biggs, Emma Roberts and Jimmy Smits, Driveways starring Brian Dennehy, the UK dramedy Eternal Beauty starring Sallie Hawkins, Billie Piper, David Thewlis and Penelope Wilton, and the Canadian film Nadia, Butterfly.

Documentaries:

Critically acclaimed Canadian docs airing during the free preview and available On Demand include Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur, Fred Penner This is My World, The Science Fiction Makers and Bisping.

Super Channel Heart & Home: Feel-good entertainment featuring heartwarming and wholesome series and movies, for everyone in your home. TV you can trust, with shows you'll love.

The Parker Andersons & Amelia Parker – One family, two shows, airing back-to-back Mondays beginning at 8 pm. An intercontinental, interracial, blended family discovers the ups and downs of learning to live together.

Bulloch Family Ranch – new episodes Wednesdays at 8 pm. This unscripted docu-drama series follows Julie and Rusty Bulloch, a fun-loving, working class couple that open their hearts and home to over 25 young adults in need.

Mystic – new episode June 20 at 8 pm. This Super Channel Heart & Home Original in association with BBC is based on bestselling author Stacy Gregg's Pony Club Secrets book series. Brian Bird (When Calls the Heart) serves as executive producer.

Additional programming available On Demand includes all seasons (1 – 8) of When Calls the Heart, Chesapeake Shores seasons 3 & 4 and seasons 1 thru 13 of Heartland.

Super Channel Vault: A hand-picked collection of fan-favourites and critically acclaimed movies, spanning a variety of genres and decades.

Titles airing during the free preview and available On Demand include Rambo, Dirty Dancing, The King's Speech, Chaplin, Good Will Hunting, Basic Instinct, Amistad, Mulholland Drive, Lee Daniels: The Butler, Chicago and many more.

GINX Esports TV Canada: The definitive source for Canadian esports enthusiasts, featuring live tournaments, news, and gaming lifestyle programming from around the world.

Rocket League Central - Presented by fun, enthusiastic, knowledgeable Rocket League personalities, RL Central is a 30-minute long show that talks about everything Rocket League. New episodes premiere Tuesdays at 7 pm.

World of Fortnite – this 30-minute show is aimed at exploring all things Fortnite. New episodes premiere Thursdays at 7 pm.

Clash of Clans Championship – LIVE on Sundays in June. Watch players from around the world compete.

Super Channel On Demand: Entertainment at your fingertips. Unlimited access to Super Channel's programming, included free with your subscription (where available by service provider).

