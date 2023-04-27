RENOVATIONS FEATURING LUXURY RECLINER SEATING, PREMIERE SEATING AND LASER ULTRA EXPERIENCES UNDERWAY AT LANDMARK CINEMAS AT THE BOARDWALK IN WATERLOO, ONTARIO

CALGARY, AB, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Landmark Cinemas is pleased to announce that the company has started renovations of its theatre located in Waterloo, Ontario at The Boardwalk at Ira Needles Blvd., to include luxury recliner seating, its market exclusive Premiere Seats, and Laser Ultra, Landmark's proprietary Premium Large Format (PLF) movie-going experience. 

Are you ready to unseat your expectations? Introducing Landmark Cinemas' PREMIERE SEATS, featuring premium, #heatedseats with an adjustable headrest, wider armrests and a retractable arm should you want to cozy up. Plus, there's a handy side table for your drink and treats, as well as a coat hook to hang up your jacket and a storage area for bags. All wrapped up in your own privacy enclosure for additional personal space and comfort.
Landmark Cinemas' Premiere Seating experience provides the benefit of more personal space and convenience amenities that make your movie-going experience more luxurious and hassle-free. Featuring premium, heated seats with an adjustable headrest, wider armrests and a retractable arm should you want to cozy up. There's a handy side table to place your drinks and treats plus coat hooks to hang up your jackets and a storage area for bags and more. All wrapped up in a privacy enclosure. (CNW Group/Landmark Cinemas LP)
Its theatre auditoriums will feature Landmark's luxury recliner power seating in a full-stadium configuration. The fully reclining seats with extended footrest provide Movie Lovers with a significant increase in personal space and a relaxing, disruption-free movie experience. This new premium movie-going experience also features Landmark's market exclusive Premiere Seats. Each auditorium includes one row of Premiere Seats, offering guests the added luxury and personal space of two heated recliner seats with power adjustable headrests, side table and coat hook wrapped in a personal privacy enclosure. 

The theatre will also feature Landmark's Laser Ultra movie experience, a state-of-the-art sound and projection experience featuring Barco's laser projection system coupled with immersive DOLBY Atmos® sound. The theatre's new Laser Ultra experience offers superior image quality with exceptional brightness level, increased contrast ratio and vivid colors for a radically improved RealD 3D movie experience. DOLBY Atmos® produces breathtaking sound quality that puts movie-goers in the action, creating a truly immersive experience.

"Experiencing a movie in the comfort of our premium recliner seat, and now, the added luxury and personal space of our Premiere Seats, is a transformative experience" offered Bill Walker, Chief Executive Officer, Landmark Cinemas. "Coupled with the brilliant presentation of laser projection, including the unsurpassed visual and sound experience of Laser Ultra, we have no doubt that Landmark Cinemas at The Boardwalk will become the movie destination for Movie Lovers throughout the Kitchener-Waterloo region."

A subsidiary of Kinepolis Group NV, Belgium, Landmark is Canada's second largest motion picture, theatre exhibition company. From a single screen in 1965, today Landmark Cinemas welcomes Movie Lovers to share their love of movies and enjoy a perfect movie-going experience in 39 theatres and 317 screens throughout Western Canada and Ontario. We are connected to the communities we serve, and our Cast and Crew are proud to support Kids Help Phone. As a National Sponsor of the BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk, through promotional support and fundraising initiatives in our theatres, we are committed to support the mental health and well-being of both our youth Guests and Cast & Crew. Landmark's corporate headquarters is in Calgary, Alberta.

