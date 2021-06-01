Renovations and Real Estate Expert Scott McGillivray Signs Brand Partnership with Home Improvement Disruptor Bidmii

Scott McGillivray has been inspiring homeowners and real estate investors for more than a decade as a top-rated HGTV star in the US and Canada. He is best known as the host and executive producer of the award-winning series Income Property and now most recently, Scott's Vacation House Rules, currently in its second season. As a real estate investing expert, skilled contractor, best-selling author, educator, and leading guest expert, McGillivray is a trusted renovation and home investment expert.

"I'm excited to partner with the team at Bidmii to help get the word out about their innovative approach to managing home renovation projects," said Scott McGillivray. "As a contractor, home owner and real estate investor, I appreciate and understand all sides of the renovations process, and believe Bidmii has developed a solution that addresses the major pain points for homeowners, contractors and tradespeople."

Bidmii's platform offers an end-to-end solution for the home improvement industry in Canada by making it easy to get quotes from multiple professionals in your area so homeowners can compare prices and quality of work before deciding who to hire. For contractors, Bidmii's software and two-way ratings and reviews system helps build and establish trust with consumers while also saving valuable time wasted travelling to quote on projects.

"We built Bidmii to be a trusted and innovative platform that makes the renovations process and experience easier for homeowners and contractors," said Jon Christensen, CEO, Bidmii International Inc. "Scott's belief in our brand and backing of our mission to help people live better by getting things done is a major boost for our business and gives Bidmii instant credibility in the home renovation industry."

The partnership will also see Bidmii highlighted as a trusted partner on scottmcgillivary.com and integrated into the Real Smart Deal app that helps home buyers and investors quickly analyze potential properties.

About Scott McGillivray

Scott McGillivray's passion lies in educating people to make smart investment and renovation decisions and how to succeed in the uber-competitive world of real estate. Scott has been a top rated HGTV star in the US and Canada since 2008, starring in over 400 episodes of television, and is best known as the star and award-winning Executive Producer of HGTV hit series' "Income Property", "Moving the McGillivrays" "Buyers Bootcamp", and most recently, "Scott's Vacation House Rules." He is currently in pre-production on his newest digital series, "Buying In."

About McGillivray Group

McGillivray Group is responsible for 'all things Scott McGillivray'. Led by President, Andrew McGillivray, the company spans four main business areas: Production, Branding and Talent Management, Partnerships, and Real Estate Development. McGillivray Group is located in Toronto, Ontario. For more information, visit scottmcgillivray.com.

About Bidmii International Inc.

Bidmii International Inc. is a marketplace platform company based in Toronto, Ontario. Bidmii is designed to streamline the process of bidding and paying for home improvement jobs, making life easier for both homeowners and contractors.

At Bidmii, our mission is to help people live better by getting things done. Bidmii delivers an unparalleled home improvement experience, to both homeowners and contractors alike. To learn more about how Bidmii is disrupting the home improvement industry, one project at a time, please visit us at www.bidmii.com , or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , or LinkedIn .

