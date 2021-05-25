RENO+DECOR Magazine Expands Publications to Four Western Markets

Leading renovation and decorating magazine goes national Tweet this

"When we launched RENO+DECOR in 1990, we wanted to design a high-quality home idea book, showcasing goods and services available to Canadians, and reflect the caliber of our design and renovation industries," says HPG founding publisher, Michael Rosset. "Content and distribution focused on the Ontario market. Now with NextHome's largest Canadian distribution network, RENO+DECOR can bring that same focus to the four largest Western Canadian markets, too."

These issues are published six times a year, bi-monthly. The first national issue of RENO+DECOR will hit the stands in late September.

This exciting new sprawl into the Western markets will offer readers a national gamut that provides insight into other Canadian marketspaces. Readers and advertisers alike can additionally expect:

Expanded distribution points that combine street box and retail availability in stores such as Indigo, Coles, Chapters and other major bookstores across many provinces.

An extensive digital footprint that encompasses different readership needs through social media channels, digital editions and newsletters.

Home delivery in identified geographical markets.

The best curation of hyperlocal content driven by local editors in Ontario , Vancouver , Calgary , Edmonton and Winnipeg .

NextHome continues to be one of the only Canadian media companies that has continuously strengthened its market position despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are thrilled to be able to promote the best of the best in Canadian content and showcase top designers, renovators and suppliers from BC, AB, MB + the ON market, while simultaneously supporting Canadian business and associations plus their programs such as CHBA, BILD, Renomark, MHBA, ABHBA, Havan, IDC, ARIDO, NKBA, DDA, and more," says NextHome CRO, Jacky Hill.

