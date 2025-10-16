Renewal of Tecsys' Executive Chairman's Automatic Securities Disposition Plan

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), (the "Corporation"), announces that the executive chairman of the board of directors of the Corporation, Dave Brereton, together with his spouse, Ms. Kathryn Ensign-Brereton, have renewed their automatic securities disposition plan (the "ASDP") established in October 2024 in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the Corporation's internal policies. The ASDP has been established by Mr. Brereton and Ms. Ensign-Brereton for personal and financial planning purposes and Mr. Brereton, directly and through his holding company, Dabre Inc., and Ms. Ensign-Brereton will continue to hold a significant equity interest in the Corporation following the disposition of the common shares of the Corporation (the "Common Shares") under the ASDP.

The ASDP permits trades to be made in accordance with pre-arranged instructions given neither of Mr. Brereton nor Ms. Ensign-Brereton was in possession of any material undisclosed information at the time the instructions were given. The ASDP will be effective on the second trading day following the date on which the Corporation has filed its interim financial statements for the quarter ending October 31, 2025.

Up to 96,000 Common Shares (the "Subject Shares"), representing approximately 0.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, may be sold or donated by Mr. Brereton, as to 50%, and Ms. Ensign-Brereton, as to 50%, under the ASDP. The ASDP is designed to allow for an orderly disposition of the Subject Shares at prevailing market prices over the course of the 12-month period that sales and donations under the ASDP are expected to take place.

Mr. Brereton and Ms. Ensign-Brereton have provided pre-arranged instructions in writing to the broker administering the ASDP, including that (i) 60% of the Subject Shares held by Mr. Brereton, directly and through his holding company, Dabre Inc., will be sold and 40% will be donated, (ii) 100% of the Subject Shares held by Ms. Ensign-Brereton will be donated, and (iii) setting out minimum trade prices. The ASDP prohibits the broker from consulting with Mr. Brereton or Ms. Ensign-Brereton regarding any sales under the ASDP and prohibits Mr. Brereton or Ms. Ensign-Brereton from disclosing to the broker any information concerning the Corporation that might influence the execution of the ASDP. The ASDP has been authorized by the Corporation and contains meaningful restrictions on the ability of Mr. Brereton and Ms. Ensign-Brereton to amend, suspend or terminate the ASDP.

This announcement is made and will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca pursuant to the recommended practices set forth in Staff Notice 55-317 - Automatic Securities Disposition Plans of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Information regarding the ASDP and transactions thereunder, as the case may be, may be accessed on SEDI at www.sedi.ca.

