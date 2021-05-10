Renegade Chicken ghost kitchen launches with a new bold take on chicken

"With Service Inspired Restaurants (SIR Corp) experiencing major challenges due to lockdown restrictions, our company experienced significant declines in sales resulting in layoffs and the closure of a number of restaurants," said Gordon Mackie, Vice President of Culinary Development. "It's been incredibly difficult to say the least. Renegade Chicken was born as a reaction to these challenging times, taking advantage of the incredible talent we've been able to keep with us and our existing restaurant locations."

Renegade Chicken operates as a scratch kitchen using whole, fresh ingredients. Anything that can be made in house is, including their sauces & seasonings, fresh buns baked daily, and real fresh cut fries made in house from 100% Canadian Russet potatoes. The menu features fried chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers and wings, as well as a full range of sides like mac & cheese, coleslaw and chipotle baked beans.

"Renegade Chicken is an alternative to fast-food options that raises the bar on what fried chicken can be," said Mackie. "Fried chicken is enjoying some popularity right now, but in our experience what you get is often painfully generic, boring and greasy. We knew this popular poultry had much more to offer, and so Renegade Chicken was born."

Renegade Chicken can be found on food delivery apps including Uber Eats, Skip the dishes, DoorDash and SIR Corp's own Inspired Rewards app, with delivery available at all locations and takeout available at the St. Lawrence Market Pop-Up location.

For more information about Renegade Chicken visit renegadechicken.ca or follow on Instagram at @renegadechicken.

About SIR Corp.

SIR Corp. ("SIR") is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 53 restaurants in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include: Jack Astor's Bar and Grill®, with 37 locations; Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with nine locations; and Canyon Creek®, with two locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including Reds® Wine Tavern, Reds® Square One and The Loose Moose®. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership. SIR also owns one Duke's Refresher® & Bar location in downtown Toronto, and one seasonal Signature restaurant, Abbey's Bakehouse®, which are currently not in consideration to be part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR Corp. or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com.

