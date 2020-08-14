Renaissance Appoints Richard Andrews as Consultant

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Renaissance Oil Corp. (the "Company" or "Renaissance") (TSX-V: ROE) (OTCQB: RNSFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Andrews, as a Corporate Development consultant of the Company.

The Company further announces that, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, it has granted to Mr. Andrews options to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.065 per share for a period of up to five years, subject to regulatory approval. In order to accommodate this grant, certain optionees agreed to surrender for cancellation 1,800,000 outstanding stock options.

About Renaissance Oil Corp.

Renaissance, was established in 2014 for the sole purpose of focusing on the liberation of Mexico's undeveloped hydrocarbon resources, officially inaugurated by the Mexican government, December 2013. The Company is now a well-established operator in Mexico with 100% working interest in onshore production of over 1200 boe/day and joint partners with LUKOIL and PEMEX in the development of the prolific upper Jurassic shales.

