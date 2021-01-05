Renaissance Announces Update With Respect to Botswana Farm-In Option

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Renaissance Oil Corp. ("Renaissance" or the "Company") (TSXV: ROE) (OTCQB: RNSFF) announces an update with respect to its option for a 50% working interest in a Petroleum Licence in the Kavango sedimentary basis, Botswana, Africa (the "Licence"), as previously announced (see news releases dated June 16, 2020 and September 16, 2020).

The holder of the Licence, Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. ("ReconAfrica"), has announced that the Republic of Botswana has issued an updated Licence which excludes the Tsodilo Hills, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, such that the Licence area is now 8,990 km2 (2,221,000 acres) versus the previous 9,921 km2 (2,450,000 acres). ReconAfrica has stated that it never had plans for operations in the area of the Tsodilo Hills as it follows strict environment, social and governance protocols.

For further information: Craig Steinke, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: 1.604.536.3637; Carlos Escribano, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 1.604.536.3637

