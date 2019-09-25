Renaissance Announces Strategic Investment by Energy Mexican Services, LLC

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Renaissance Oil Corp. ("Renaissance" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ROE) (OTCQB: RNSFF) is pleased to announce that it has issued to Energy Mexican Services, LLC 13,333,333 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.20 per Unit, with each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of C$0.35 until September 25, 2023, for proceeds to the Company of US$2 million (the "Investment").

Energy Mexican Services, LLC ("EMS") is a company with multiple activities in the infrastructure development, O&G services, transportation and construction sectors. EMS was founded with the intention of developing business opportunities in the energy sector, activity that has increased after the opening of the Mexican Oil and Gas industry in 2013.

The proceeds from the Investment will be used to acquire additional oil and gas rights in Mexico, fund capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Investment, the Company issued 399,999 Units on the same terms as those issued in connection with the Investment in satisfaction of a finder's fee.

The Investment is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Shares and the Warrants, including those issued in satisfaction of the finder's fee, are subject to a hold period expiring on January 26, 2020, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities mentioned in this news release have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

Renaissance continues to make progress on its journey to become a major Mexican energy producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "believes", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the final acceptance of the Investment by the TSX Venture Exchange and the anticipated use of proceeds from the Investment. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including the business of the Company, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks, and delay, inability to complete a financing or failure to receive regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

