BRAMPTON, ON, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Right now, in communities across the country, building the housing we need, especially affordable housing, is too hard. That's why the federal government is working with municipalities to break down barriers and build more homes, faster so Canadians – from young families, to seniors, to newcomers – can find a place to call home, at a price they can afford.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the federal government has reached an agreement with the City of Brampton, Ontario, to fast track over 3,150 new housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 24,000 homes over the next decade and help meet the demand in Brampton.

Under the Housing Accelerator Fund, this agreement will provide over $114 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. It will allow for high-density development near the city's transit corridors, reduce barriers to the development of housing in key areas of the city – such as urban centres, boulevards, and major public transit stations – and result in the creation of new incentive programs for affordable housing. Brampton has also committed to expanding the as-of-right zoning permission for housing, including permitting four residential units and four storeys within 800 metres of transit, which covers the vast majority of the city. These initiatives are going to significantly improve the way housing is built in one of Canada's fastest growing municipalities.

The Housing Accelerator Fund is helping cut red tape and fast track the construction of at least 100,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to that work. Our plan to double the rate of housing construction over the next decade will help build the housing supply we need. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster, and make life more affordable.

Quotes

"We need to build more homes, faster. That means working with Mayors that want to cut red tape and help change the way we build homes in this country. It's what today's announcement in Brampton is all about. By investing in programs like the Housing Accelerator Fund, we're building the foundation for a more stable, affordable, and prosperous life for millions of Canadians from coast to coast to coast."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"Today's announcement will help fast track over 3,150 permitted units in the next three years and 24,100 homes over the next decade. By working with cities, mayors and all levels of government, we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford."

— The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We're taking bold steps to build more homes faster for the people of Brampton by collaborating with the City to overcome barriers to affordable housing construction. Today's partnership under the Housing Accelerator Fund marks a significant move forward, fast-tracking constructions of new housing units and homes that will support thousands of families in Brampton to find an affordable place to call home. Our commitment is to make life more affordable for Canadians, and housing is at the heart of that mission."

— The Hon. Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"The City of Brampton is a committed partner in the solution for more affordable housing for residents. We are thankful for the Government of Canada's continued partnership and investment in our community, including today's announcement of $114M through the Housing Accelerator Fund with a goal of creating more than 24,000 homes over the next decade, through the City's new Official Plan, Housing Strategy and Action Plan, and Municipal Housing Pledge. This growth will be supported sustainably and strategically, focusing on higher-density development near transit corridors to ensure that while we're meeting the needs of residents, we're also reducing barriers to the development of housing in key areas of the City further spurring new incentive programs for affordable housing."

— His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton

Quick Facts

With an average annual population growth rate of approximately 4 per cent annually, the City of Brampton is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Canada . Brampton is expected to reach a population of 1 million by 2051, driven by factors such as international and domestic trade, investments in public transit, and its proximity to urban centres like Toronto .

. is expected to reach a population of 1 million by 2051, driven by factors such as international and domestic trade, investments in public transit, and its proximity to urban centres like . The Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27. It is designed to help cities, towns, and Indigenous governments unlock new housing supply through innovative approaches.

that will run until 2026-27. It is designed to help cities, towns, and Indigenous governments unlock new housing supply through innovative approaches. Recently, the Prime Minister announced similar agreements with London and Vaughan, Ontario . Combined, these agreements will fast track the creation of over 3,900 additional housing units in both cities over the next three years alone, and thousands more units in the years to come.

and . Combined, these agreements will fast track the creation of over 3,900 additional housing units in both cities over the next three years alone, and thousands more units in the years to come. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan that has already committed to the creation and repair of over 400,000 units. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan that has already committed to the creation and repair of over 400,000 units. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. Since the creation of the NHS, the Government of Canada has committed over $36 .82 billion to support the creation of over 113,467 units and the repair of over 126,011 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

has committed over .82 billion to support the creation of over 113,467 units and the repair of over 126,011 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. Since 2015, the government has helped almost two million Canadians find a place to call home.

