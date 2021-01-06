Remote working visionary to speak to industry leaders January 14th

"Virtual Workplaces – Past, Present and Future" premiered by Templeton and produced by Ferroque Systems is a series for IT professionals rushing to understand the technical and business challenges of the most profound new business trend in a decade – it will feature an interview with Templeton, and an interactive exchange with the audience.

Registration for the series is available at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ferroque-exclusive-interview-with-mark-templeton-registration-133050875751.

As the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Citrix Systems, Templeton led the company through 2015 from a $15 million organization with one product, one customer segment, and one go-to-market path, into a global organization with annual revenues of over $3 billion and 100 million users worldwide – transforming it into one of the world's largest enterprise computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. He is now a coveted board member and investor in SaaS darling Workspot and will be interviewed by Ferroque Systems President, Todd Hsu. The two leaders will explore the technologies, and how the pandemic will enable a proliferation of new AI and ML technology solutions that are yet to be created and revolutionize future workspaces.

"The pandemic has opened eyes to what is truly possible and software defined," explains Templeton. "It has accelerated the way of working and will enable a proliferation of new artificial intelligence and machine learning technology solutions that are yet to be created."

Templeton contends that demand is now very natural and pulling the market to meet it. New technologies will emerge as a result of the pandemic that will be custom designed for each industry vertical – moving far beyond the currently popular off-the-shelf streaming products and introducing video virtualization tools for each unique audience.

Like Templeton, Hsu is a Citrix alumnus and is foresighted in the revolutionary remote working movement. The two continue to work together to help Ferroque in delivering specialized virtualization and digital workplaces for companies of all sizes.

"Mark has a unique and privileged perspective on remote working – something only a pioneer in the field could possibly enjoy," says Hsu. "Understanding where the technology propelling the movement came from, where it is at the moment, and where it's going is essential to every enterprise that hopes to fully embrace the business and organizational opportunities it represents. Mark sees the really big picture."

