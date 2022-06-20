REGINA, SK, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Saskatchewan is holding public hearings on the new federal electoral map that it recently proposed.

The Commission makes final decisions about where the electoral boundaries will be located, after consultation, giving the public and members of Parliament an opportunity to express their views and participate in the process.

"As part of the Commission's ongoing outreach, we would like to remind you about the upcoming hearings that will be taking place across the Province commencing June 20, 2022 in Saskatoon and continuing until July 14, 2022. We invite your comments and participation," said the Honourable Justice Georgina Jackson.

The Commission has extended the deadlines to submit notices of participation at in-person public hearings to one week before the public hearing date. There will also be a virtual public hearing on July 14, 2022. Alternatively, if you want to present your comments, but do not want to appear before the Commission, the deadline is July 15, 2022.

If you wish to appear in person before the Commission, please provide:

your name, address and contact information

the organization you represent (if any)

the date of the public hearing where you wish to attend

a short overview of the issues you intend to address

your official language of preference

any accommodations you may need

You can send this information to the Commission Secretary by:

emailing it to [email protected]

mailing it to Saskatchewan Electoral Boundaries Commission

P.O. Box 21031 Gardiner Park PO

Regina, SK S4V 0Y0

P.O. Box 21031 Gardiner Park PO S4V 0Y0 filling out the Public Hearing Notice Form

For further information: www.redistribution2022.ca