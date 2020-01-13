Reminder: Deadline for RNAO's Media Awards is Feb. 14

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Nominations are being accepted for the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario's (RNAO) annual Media Awards competition, giving Ontario journalists the opportunity to have their stories recognized by one of the province's leading voices in nursing and health care.

Stories published or broadcast in Ontario in 2019 will be judged by a committee of journalists and nurses at RNAO, an association that shapes health and nursing policy.

Previous winners include journalists from major media outlets such as CBC Television, CBC Radio, CTV National News, London Free Press, and as well as smaller news outlets such as The Burlington Post. Their work shed light on issues such as medical marijuana, mental health challenges affecting Indigenous youth, supervised injection services and Ontario's plans for health system transformation.

Nominations for the Media Awards must be received via the online submission form no later than Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

This year's categories are:

Community newspaper

Best news coverage

Best in-depth feature or series

Daily newspaper

Best news coverage

Best in-depth feature or series

Radio

Best news coverage

Best in-depth feature or series

Television

Best news coverage

Best in-depth feature or series

Online

Best story

Winners will be announced in the spring, and awards will be handed out at the President's Banquet during RNAO's Annual General Meeting in June 2020.



Only one entry per person will be accepted. For full criteria and to fill out an entry form, please visit: RNAO.ca/MediaAward



The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health-care system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public they serve. For more information about RNAO, visit our website at RNAO.ca or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

