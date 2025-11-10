OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of Canada's G7 Presidency, the Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, will host the G7 Interior and Security Ministers Meeting in Ottawa, Ontario, from November 21 to 23, 2025.

Minister Anandasangaree will be joined by his G7 counterparts and other guests as they discuss the complex challenges facing our nations regarding safety and security, and how the G7 can work together to prevent and counter threats to our citizens and ensure a safer, more prosperous future. Subjects for discussion include:

transnational serious and organized crime;

synthetic drugs threats;

migrant smuggling;

transnational repression;

terrorist and violent extremist content online;

cybercrime and national security; and,

child sexual exploitation and abuse, including online dimensions.

Select events will be open to accredited media. Further details will be made available in the coming weeks.

Quote

"Canada welcomes our G7 delegations and G7 partners for this important meeting. focused on safety and security. Together we will discuss the challenges we all face in improving the safety and security of the people we serve in an evermore complex and dangerous world. I look forward to constructive dialogue aimed at building a more secure and resilient future for all our countries and communities."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal grouping of seven of the world's advanced economies (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union). Its members meet annually at the G7 Summit to discuss global economic and geopolitical issues.

The G7 Interior and Security Ministers' Meeting is an annual event that brings together senior officials responsible for security and public safety from across the G7. The meeting focuses on enhancing international collaboration to address global security threats, including transnational crime, terrorism, and other challenges that affect the safety of their communities and security of their nations.

The Interior and Security Ministers' Meeting provides an opportunity to discuss concrete actions that supports the broader priorities of Canada's G7 Presidency.

On the G7's 50th anniversary, Canada's agenda is focused on protecting our communities and the world; building energy security and accelerating the digital transition; and securing the partnerships of the future.

