Remarkable Gift Accelerates Final Push for Bigger, Better Heart of the East

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Heart of the East Campaign just got a major boost following a generous investment from FDC Foundation, and in keeping with FDC Foundation's long-standing commitment to advancing healthcare initiatives through hospitals, universities, and centres of medical specialization in the Greater Toronto Area.

Michael Garron Hospital Foundation has undertaken a massive effort to raise funds in support of the hospital's $560 million redevelopment project. Its Heart of the East Campaign continues to build momentum and, over the next 18 months, will focus on securing the final $20 million toward the hospital's $125 million share of the redevelopment.

An inspiring gift-matching opportunity

Inspired by the hospital's commitment to the community it serves, FDC Foundation wanted to ensure its gift would go even further to advance quality healthcare for all in East Toronto. To that end, FDC Foundation has committed to match, dollar-for-dollar, all new donations made in support of Michael Garron Hospital until June 30, 2022, up to $5 million.

Building a bigger, better Heart of the East

The Ken and Marilyn Thomson Patient Care Centre is the cornerstone of the hospital renewal. Modern, bright, and thoughtfully designed to respond to the community's needs, this facility will reflect the quality care and warmth that people have long experienced at Michael Garron Hospital. Features will include:

The replacement of 215 existing hospital beds. Eighty percent of the new patient rooms will be single occupancy, enabling patients to heal in privacy and with dignity;

A new chronic disease unit that will bring together the hospital's current chest, kidney and Zeena & Farid Amarshi Family Cardiac Centres into one purpose-built space so that patients with multiple diseases will receive coordinated care; and

New mental health facilities, including a 44-bed adult mental health inpatient unit and six-bed Slaight Family Child and Youth Mental Health Inpatient Unit for young people experiencing acute mental health crises.

"We are grateful for this remarkable gift from FDC Foundation, particularly because it has chosen to give in a way that will bring people together for an even greater impact," said Mitze Mourinho, President, Michael Garron Hospital Foundation. "We're excited to see the power of community unfold through this investment."

Donors can double their impact and make a difference

With the unveiling of the new Ken and Marilyn Thomson Patient Care Centre set for fall 2022, this gift is a welcome catalyst for further support of the redevelopment. Visit www.mghf.ca/inspired to learn more and give today.

During this unprecedented time, Michael Garron Hospital has set the standard for community-based healthcare. The transformed campus will improve access to life-changing care and accelerate the hospital's ability to meet patients' complex health needs.

"FDC Foundation's commitment, and the further generosity it will inspire, is a gift to all we serve," added Mitze Mourinho. "It will ensure we can deliver the exceptional care that every person deserves close to home."

About Michael Garron Hospital

Nestled in the heart of East Toronto, Michael Garron Hospital is a vibrant community teaching hospital serving more than 400,000 people in 22 distinct neighbourhoods. For more than 90 years, MGH has delivered high-quality, patient-centred healthcare services to families along the continuum of care, from welcoming a new life to facing end-of-life. MGH has continually renewed its commitment to community by adapting its programs and services to meet the evolving needs of the diverse population it serves. MGH is a full-service hospital with strong community and research partners, including the University of Toronto. MGH is a proud member of East Toronto Health Partners, the Ontario Health Team serving East Toronto.

About Michael Garron Hospital Foundation

Michael Garron Hospital Foundation raises funds and engages our community in support of our hospital. A donation to Michael Garron Hospital is an investment in the prosperity of each and every person living in East Toronto and beyond. When members of our community are healthy, they are able to reach their full potential and better contribute to their family, neighbourhood, and ultimately, Canadian society.

