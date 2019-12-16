RELX Introduces World's First Locked Vaping Device to Cut Minors from Vaping

Founded in January 2018, RELX is the fastest growing vaping brand globally and the number one brand in Asia with the mission of empowering adult smokers through technology and design, ethically.

The RELX i directly addresses inappropriate use by minors through its first of its kind, built-in, child lock feature. In order to stop minors from using the product, the new vape device comes with its own mobile app that requires its users to go through an age verification process before they can start to use the device. Every RELX i device is locked when it is purchased and will only be activated when the user's age is successfully verified. When connected, the user can also lock the device by a simple tap on the app to prevent unauthorized use.

RELX believes that technology can help reshape habits by providing a better alternative for adult smokers. Its new vaping experience enables users to keep track of their daily intake. When connected, the app will show how many puffs have been taken and how long the user has been using it for. This functionality will provide its users with real-time control over their nicotine intake and long-term usage data. The RELX i also has a built-in 15 puffs alert system to remind its users to vape moderately. If the user takes over 15 puffs within 10 minutes, the device will send an alert in the form of a slight vibration to notify the user.

"We strongly support measures that keep vaping products out of the hands of our youth," said Kate Wang, CEO of RELX. "The release of the RELX i is just one of the many steps our company is taking to demonstrate our commitment to keeping vaping products out of the hands of minors."

The RELX i will empower adult smokers in Canada to make conscious choices for a better alternative to traditional combustible cigarettes.

ABOUT RELX

Founded in January 2018, RELX is Asia's leading e-cigarette company geared towards empowering adult smokers through technology and design, ethically. RELX develops its cutting-edge e-cigarette products at its R&D center in Shenzhen, China, and continues to make significant investments in R&D, e-liquid testing and new product development. RELX has established the first CNAS-standard lab by an independent e-cigarette brand. The company has attracted global talents from Uber, Proctor and Gamble, Huawei, Beats, and L'Oréal. RELX investors include Source Code Capital, IDG Capital, and Sequoia Capital.

