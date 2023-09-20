MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Reloc Quebec, one of Quebec's leading relocation companies, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its history. Approaching its 10th anniversary, the company will expand its relocation services in Ontario, including Toronto and Ottawa, under the name Reloc Canada, further strengthening its presence in the Canadian market. This strategic expansion will enable Reloc Quebec to better serve its clientele and meet the growing demand for professional support of foreign workers.

Since its creation in 2014, Reloc Quebec has been committed to providing high-quality relocation solutions to businesses and individuals. Thanks to its unrivaled expertise, the company has helped countless newcomers succeed in their integration, whether they come from abroad or are on interregional mobility. Over the years, Reloc Quebec has earned the trust of its clients thanks to its commitment to excellence, its efficiency, its flexibility, and its personalized approach.

Reloc Quebec is taking advantage of this expansion in Ontario to collaborate, side by side with its partner Sterna, specializing in international recruitment, at the Canadian Manufacturing Technologies Show (CMTS). This effective partnership makes it possible to offer the full range of services linked to international mobility, ranging from professional recruitment in 9 countries, to immigration and the complete settling-in of workers in their new environment.

For any information, visit our website at www.reloccanada.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Reloc Quebec

Reloc Quebec is a company offering professional relocation services to businesses and individuals since 2014. With an experienced and dedicated team, Reloc Quebec is committed to simplifying procedures for its clients, by offering them tailor-made solutions and exceptional service.

SOURCE Reloc Québec

For further information: Media inquiries: Karine Ouellet, Founder CEO, [email protected], +1.418.271.0617