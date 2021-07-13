RELNKS Expands Digital Homebuying Across Canada

MARKHAM, ON, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - RELNKS, the innovative homebuying platform, is pleased to announce the expansion of their services across the majority of Canada. Previously available in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, RELNKS now offers their free-to-use platform from coast-to-coast, helping to simplify the journey to Canadian homeownership.

While the traditional homebuying process requires a scattered variety of service providers, organization and know-how, RELNKS centralizes the entire operation within their online platform. Every service and resource needed can be found on RELNKS alongside additional guidance and added conveniences for a less stressful process. Users can add participants to their file, allowing homebuyers and real estate professionals to share any ongoing progress, documents and service orders with each other as needed. The result is a homebuying process with unparalleled transparency that can assist everyone from first-time homebuyers to seasoned real estate professionals.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our services and network across Canada, offering a simpler and smarter homebuying experience for more Canadians," said Tom McCormick, President and CEO of RELNKS. "Our goal with RELNKS is to provide the most comprehensive homebuying platform on the market and to make it as accessible as possible. Our expansion is part of this ongoing commitment, as we aim to reach more Canadians with a more efficient way to find the home of their dreams."

For more information and a list of the services available on RELNKS, visit www.RELNKS.com. Service providers interested in joining the platform can contact RELNKS here.

About RELNKS

Linking together homebuyers, real estate agents, lenders, mortgage professionals and home service providers, RELNKS helps simplify and modernize homeownership for buyers and industry professionals. RELNKS is a digital assistant for homebuyers that centralizes the services and resources needed to complete their move from start to finish, with a less stressful experience. The platform provides real estate professionals a digital solution to their business and helps them achieve more in less time with the assistance it provides clients. For more information, visit www.RELNKS.com.

