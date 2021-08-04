RELNKS Brings Instant Home Valuations to Homebuyers

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - RELNKS is excited to introduce the platform's newest offering for homebuyers – the AVM Home Valuation. With the integration of the Automated Valuation Model, or AVM, directly on the RELNKS platform, users will be amongst the only homebuyers on the market with access to this previously exclusive technology.

The AVM Home Valuation report is one of the most affordable ways to get an instant value of a residential property. The AVM Home Valuation uses advanced methodology and indepth statistics to provide an estimate of a property's value range in the current market. With this latest integration, homebuyers can sign into RELNKS and order their AVM report to receive a valuation.

AVMs are currently used by lending institutions across North America as a form of providing a fair market value for lending on a property. Having integrated with these same AVM providers, RELNKS takes an unprecedented step by providing homebuyers with access to the instant AVM home valuation.

"As part of our larger commitment to offering RELNKS users the most innovative solutions to the homebuying process, we are thrilled to announce our latest integration with the AVM Home Valuation," says Tom McCormick, President and CEO of RELNKS and The Nationwide Group. "We believe that with AVMs, RELNKS has taken a significant step into providing homebuyers with a wider array of options than what has been historically available. We know the value and peace of mind that can come with an objective valuation, and are confident homebuyers will find this to be an invaluable tool."

About RELNKS

Linking together homebuyers, real estate agents, lenders, mortgage professionals and home service providers, RELNKS helps simplify and modernize homeownership for buyers and industry professionals. RELNKS is a digital support system for homebuyers that centralizes the services and resources needed to complete their move from start to finish, with a less stressful experience. The platform provides real estate professionals a digital solution to their business and helps them achieve more in less time with the assistance it provides clients. For more information, please visit www.RELNKS.com .

