Relish Interactive straps a Rocket to its in-house animation team

Rocket Cartoons is an indie animation studio and the first original content studio in Costa Rica. Known for its high-quality short-form work such as Kip Van Creepy (DreamWorksTV) and Terror in Doomsville (Cartoon Network). They have seen their creations sold into more than 40 territories worldwide. Relish CEO Paul Pattison and Rocket CCO, Leo Trinidad, first met at the Kidscreen Summit in February 2018, and the relationship took off from there.

Paul Pattison of Relish, said: "Rocket is a talented and nimble team of artists and creators, who will help us round out our 2D and 3D animation offering and boost our ability to create original content that travels well globally".

This new phase of the Relish and Rocket relationship comes after working together for the past two years on successful projects including, the Kidscreen Award-nominated 2D series Treasure X and a new 3D CGI series called Kindi Kids (both for Moose Toys). Each property has achieved more than 30 million views on YouTube. The next big project for Relish + Rocket is a co-production of "Super Punch," a 2D animated digital series for kids in the pipeline for Cartoon Network Latin America.

While the Rocket team will join Relish effective immediately — with its leadership team assuming senior roles — the Rocket Cartoons brand will continue to exist and co-develop IP under a first-look deal with Relish.

Founded in 2007, Relish Interactive is an award-winning Canadian digital studio. We mix storytelling and animation with technical magic to create immersive experiences for any platform. From apps and games to film and TV, our work connects brands with audiences in unforgettable ways. We make stuff that matters.

