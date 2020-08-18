Reliance Construction Selects Procore for Construction Management Software

Family-owned company has grown into one of Canada's top 40 construction contractors

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -- Procore Technologies, Inc. , a leading provider of construction management software, today announced that Reliance Construction Group, named one of Canada's top 40 contractors in 2020 by On-Site Magazine, has chosen Procore as its construction management platform.

A family-owned enterprise with offices in Ontario and Quebec, Reliance Construction Group has over 50 projects currently underway, or soon to begin in the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City, with more than $1.9B in backlog. The company's portfolio includes a diversity of projects from residential high-rise condominiums, hotels and shopping centres, to industrial complexes, advanced-technology manufacturing facilities and healthcare. Some of the company's project highlights include Canada House by Concord Adex in Toronto, the Bell Campus by Bell Canada on Nun's Island and Aura by Canderel in Toronto.

Reliance Construction Group has experienced a hundred-fold increase in its construction volume over the last three decades. As the company looked for ways to continue to innovate, it chose Procore as its construction management platform for its ability to consolidate point solutions and create efficiencies for employees on a single platform. Procore's extensibility, such as its integrations with accounting tools used by Reliance – including Maestro and Textura – also made it appealing.

"We chose Procore because it's a robust solution that is proven in the industry, and ensures our employees are armed with the best possible tools to improve their ability to collaborate and deliver," said Bryan Kaplan, Principal, Reliance Construction Group.

In recent months, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated Reliance's use of Procore.

"We're working remotely during the pandemic, which makes the move to Procore very natural," Kaplan said. "Sharing documents on a single platform has ensured our teams are working with the same, up-to-date information, wherever they're working. It's given us a broad view of projects at a critical time."

"Reliance is one of North America's largest privately owned construction companies, and we're honoured to support their growth," said Jas Saraw, Vice President, Canada, at Procore. "Their success is a measure of our success. The current COVID-19 situation is challenging the industry and accelerating the way construction companies work today. Procore helps enable organizations such as Reliance to continue work seamlessly, providing one place for project teams to collaborate with an integrated set of construction applications that are mobile-ready for the field. We look forward to helping Reliance build Canada."

Reliance plans to continue to adapt and streamline its processes with Procore to ensure employees have the tools they need to work smartly and collaboratively, while ensuring the success of its projects.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in Canada and around the globe. Learn more at www.procore.com.

