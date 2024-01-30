The newly announced multi-year partnership between Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% and Ferrari brings together two iconic Italian brands synonymous with Italian passion and style

Scuderia Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz star in short film, The Brake In, unveiling a limited-edition product capsule, Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, a collector's item for the Scuderia Ferrari fans, the Tifosi

Watch The Brake In short film HERE

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% will also partner with Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli series

PRAGUE, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, the super premium Italian beer brand from Asahi Europe & International, has today announced a new global partnership with Ferrari. The multi-year partnership will see Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% enter a new racing chapter alongside Scuderia Ferrari and Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli series, continuing the motorsport sponsorship journey.

PERONI NASTRO AZZURRO 0.0% LAUNCHES NEW GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH FERRARI (CNW Group/Peroni Nastro Azzurro)

A destined relationship between two Italian icons, the partnership will celebrate the passion and style exemplified by both Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% and Ferrari aspiring to elevate the racing experience for fans around the world.

To celebrate the partnership and to initiate the elevated experiences to come, today Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% unveil a limited-edition product run of Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0%; a love letter to the Scuderia Ferrari fans, the Tifosi, who we tribute for their great passion on the F1 racing grid.

In honour of the inaugural year of the partnership, 2,024 bottles of Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0% have been produced, with each bottle individually numbered from 1 to 2,024. The bespoke bottles embrace the visual identities of both brands, marking the beginning of an exciting new partnership.

Working alongside the renowned and global Scuderia Ferrari Clubs, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% will ensure the 2,024 bespoke Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0% bottles are delivered to Scuderia Ferrari fans all over the world seeing the Tifosi rewarded for their devotion. Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0% bottles will be available in Italy, United Kingdom, Ireland, USA, Canada, Singapore, Romania and Australia.

Paolo Lanzarotti, Chief Executive Officer at Asahi Europe & International said:

"We are incredibly proud to launch our new global partnership with Ferrari today. Through this partnership, we intend to elevate every moment for the fans who make this sport so special and who embody the very passion and flair so pivotal to both Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% and Ferrari. Launching with our limited edition Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0% bottles, we are beginning this partnership exactly as we mean to go on – a celebration of and collaboration with the fans."

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal at Scuderia Ferrari said:

"We are very pleased to announce the partnership between Scuderia Ferrari and Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%. Having both brands visible in the blue riband category of motorsport contributes to ensuring strong visibility for Italy on the world stage. Our two great companies have many values in common, such as an eye for detail and style, as well as an ability to combine tradition and innovation in our respective fields. I'm looking forward to our collaboration with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, which I'm sure will prove to be a great success for both parties."

Throughout the partnership touchpoints, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% will be visible, including branding on the Scuderia Ferrari cars and driver uniforms. The Italian beer brand will also partner with Scuderia Ferrari to create bespoke social media content dedicated as a special saluté to the fans providing special access to the team and releasing the Italian passion inside them all.

The short-film, The Brake In, released today, features Scuderia Ferrari team drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz who are seen entering the Birra Peroni brewery, following the direction of none other than Team Principal, Fred Vasseur. The drivers navigate past brewery security and subvert obstacles, in order to reach the production line where they are spotted changing the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% bottle labels to 'Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0%' labels, the ultimate Tifosi love letter. With the Italian job now complete, the drivers race away from the brewery having proudly launched the partnership between Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% and Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1® Team.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% will also partner with the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli series. Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli is the most renowned single-marque championship, bringing together dream cars and esteemed drivers on the world's most picturesque tracks for over 30 years. Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% will also be visible at Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli events across branding touchpoints.

The partnership plays a key role in the ambitions of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% brand's parent company, Asahi Europe & International, to have 20% share of their portfolio comprised of alcohol-free products by 2030 and is perfectly positioned to support the increased consumer demand for alcohol-free beverages. Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is crafted with Italian passion and flair, to deliver a crisp and refreshing beer with 0.0% alcohol content.

Asahi Europe & International is committed to promoting responsible drinking and supports the increased consumer demand for alcohol-free beverages. Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% invites consumers to feel free to live every moment, safely, and in style. Inspiring them to drink less, by providing an aspirational choice which suits their lifestyle.

- Notes to Editors –

About Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%

Launched in 2022, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is the latest no-alcohol category innovation from Peroni Nastro Azzurro. Crafted with superior Italian ingredients including the signature Nostrano dell'Isola maize – grown exclusively for Peroni Nastro Azzurro in the north of Italy – Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% offers the same uplifting Italian taste, with 0.0% alcohol. Birra Peroni implemented brand new technology in its Rome brewery to enable Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% to match the flavour profile of signature beer, Peroni Nastro Azzurro which has been brewing with Italian passion and flair since 1963. This new technology allows the same signature recipe as Peroni Nastro Azzurro to be used, and only after the characteristic aroma and taste profile of Peroni Nastro Azzurro is fully developed, is the alcohol gently removed to deliver the crisp and refreshing Italian taste. Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is available in more than 30+ countries worldwide and marks an important step towards Asahi Legacy 2030 initiative, to have non-alcoholic products make up 20% of Asahi Europe & International's portfolio.

About Asahi Europe & International

Asahi Europe & International is the international branch of Asahi Group Holdings, a global beverage and food company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan. It is the outcome of years of acquisitions, which allowed Asahi Group Holdings, a traditional Japanese producer of beer, whiskey and wide range of food products, to establish and strengthen its business in Europe and around the globe. As of 2020, the business is established under the Asahi Europe and International organization. Building on centuries of European brewing heritage, the business runs 19 production facilities in 8 countries across Europe, and is the custodian of some of the best beer brands in the world, including Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Grolsch and Kozel. Within the Asahi Group, the remit of Asahi Europe and International is also to develop and manage all export markets globally, outside of Japan and Oceania. Covering 90 markets and with over 10,000 passionate colleagues on board, through our shared purpose of creating meaningful connections the business is well positioned to inspire people around the world to drink better.

