Release of National Report Card on Child and Family Poverty in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - New report finds drastic reduction in rates of child poverty in Canada during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, largely as a result of emergency income transfers from the federal government to families. These benefits have all been retracted and progress is not expected to be sustained. The pandemic, government response and significant reduction in poverty rates demonstrate that child poverty is a policy choice, not an economic inevitability.

The national report card will be released in coordination with provincial report cards from partners in Yukon, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Leila Sarangi, National Director, Campaign 2000: End Child and Family Poverty

Ricardo Tranjan, Senior Researcher/Chercheur principal, Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives

Terrence Hamilton, Policy Specialist, UNICEF Canada

Sabrina Teklab, Student and Family Advocate, Centre for Resilience & Social Development (CRSD)

Campaign 2000 is a coalition of organizations working to end child and family poverty. Please visit www.campaign2000.ca for more information.

