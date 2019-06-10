Relay For Life - Walking for the Future

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society's (CCS) Relay For Life brings together communities, united by the same goal of creating a world where no Canadian fears cancer. On June 14, 2019, Relay For Life Toronto in partnership with WICC will host its annual Relay For Life at Sherbourne Common. The event is an opportunity for the community to celebrate those who live and have lived in the face of cancer and those moving past cancer.

"At the Canadian Cancer Society, we know that cancer changes people and that one in two Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. But a cancer diagnosis doesn't have to define a person," said Carly Schur, National Director Corporate Partnerships, CCS. "Our goal is to improve the cancer experience to help people live longer and enhance their quality of life. It's thanks to ongoing support from Relay For Life corporate partners like WICC that we're able to achieve all that we do. Together we can prove that life is bigger than cancer."

WICC Ontario is a longstanding and dedicated partner of CCS, which has raised over $10 million dollars for breast, prostate and general cancer research to date.

For 20 years, Relay For Life has united communities across Canada with teams of family, friends and colleagues joining together to celebrate those who live and have lived in the face of cancer and those moving past cancer. At the event, team members take turns walking around a track or designated path. Those taking a break from walking can check out the entertainment and activities. On and off the track, there is always something to do at Relay For Life.

"We have great momentum in the insurance community building up to this year's Relay For Life event," said Shari Dodsworth, Senior Vice President, Sales and Distribution, Northbridge Insurance. "Our new venue at Sherbourne Common is going to be fantastic. Teams from over 40 different insurance companies are signed up for what is going to be our best year yet. It is so inspiring to see the insurance community rallying together to support funding for cancer research."

Make a difference today! To register a team, participate in other Relay For Life events or make a donation, visit www.relayforlife.ca.

Watch our video from 2018 for inspiration: WICC Relay for Life 2018.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

For further information: Denise MacKinnon, 416-445-5912 ext. 2479, dmackinnon@ibc.ca

