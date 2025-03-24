Relativity Drives Transformation Across the Legal Industry Through Strategic AI Investments

At Legalweek 2025, Relativity showcases the proven impact of aiR, introduces aiR for Review for the public sector and celebrates the legal industry's AI Visionaries

CHICAGO, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- At Legalweek 2025, global legal technology company Relativity highlights the power of its generative AI product suite, Relativity aiR, underscoring how the speed and accuracy of the technology are reshaping the future of legal review processes. The company also announces the general availability of Relativity aiR for Review in RelativityOne Government, the only FedRAMP authorized generative AI solution purpose built for document review.

"While the speed and scale of AI's impact may feel sudden, Relativity has been gearing up and investing for this landmark moment for years to be in the position we are now to set our customers and partners up for success," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "We're not just evolving with the industry; we're driving it forward, ensuring our community has the tools, education, and support needed to not just keep pace, but to thrive in this new era."

aiR's Proven Impact: Cutting First-Pass Review Time and Costs While Enhancing Accuracy

Since becoming generally available in RelativityOne in late 2024, hundreds of customers have embraced aiR for Review and Relativity aiR for Privilege to find the sensitive, useful and necessary information needed within datasets that are often massive and complex. Early adopters reported that the solutions have enabled them to save months of time, prevent costly mistakes, and have been instrumental in maintaining the highest standards of data security.

"Considering the significant cost and time required to conduct privilege reviews, the cost-effective, accurate, and efficient results of aiR for Privilege are poised to significantly outperform linear processes," said Cody Holifield, Director of Managed Review at Cimplifi. "Its ability to recognize more complex privilege concepts while providing rationales and considerations around its decisions bolsters confidence that it's getting calls right and has been crucial for clients' adoption of this technology."

Leveraging the power of generative AI, aiR for Review quickly identifies the most impactful content with rationale and citations on why that content matters, reducing the discrepancies and knowledge gaps that come with traditional review. aiR for Review customers have reported up to 70% cost savings, 80% reduction in review time and over 90% recall.

"Since the start of the year, Gravity Stack has been using aiR for Review on various matters, continuously discovering new ways to apply it," said James Whittington, Associate Director, Disputes & eDiscovery at Gravity Stack. "Legal teams have come to expect AI-enhanced document review, and aiR for Review integrates easily into many existing eDiscovery review workflows. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with one legal team noting that the tool's review rationale was clearer and more insightful than attorney notes from associates."

By combining aiR's agentic AI capabilities with human expertise, even small, under-resourced teams can reliably find key details and insights, no matter the size of the project. All of Relativity's AI solutions are created with the company's AI Principles in mind and are meticulously designed so that humans have clarity and control over every component of the AI.

Bringing Generative AI-Driven Review Efficiency to the Public Sector

Starting March 31, aiR for Review will be available in RelativityOne Government, enabling legal practitioners in the public sector to significantly improve the speed and quality of document review in litigation, investigations and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

As the only FedRAMP-authorized generative AI solution purpose-built for document review, aiR for Review empowers users to understand each AI decision, make final calls with confidence, and ensure compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and policies.

JND Legal Administration, a U.S. leader in legal management and administration services, has successfully supported clients in handling case litigation more quickly and economically, utilizing aiR for Review. Recently, they leveraged the solution to help a government agency conduct issues review on 650,000 documents in just one week, identifying key documents for review in roughly 20% of the time of traditional processes.

"We've seen both state and federal agencies express tremendous interest in using aiR for Review," said Ben Sexton, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Strategy at JND. "They are tasked with completing some of the largest and most challenging projects, often with very limited resources. aiR allows agencies to do more with less, and to have confidence that they're finding the most important documents, even if there are only five out of five million."

aiR for Privilege will be made available within the security of RelativityOne Government by the end of this year.

Relativity Shines a Spotlight on AI Thought Leadership

Today, in line with the company's longstanding commitment to advancing the practice of AI in legal technology, Relativity will host its fourth annual private dinner celebrating the 2025 AI Visionaries announced last week. Highlighting leaders from Fortune 500 companies and top Am Law firms, the AI Visionaries list features those who have led AI innovations in legal applications.

Relativity is sponsoring and participating in Legalweek sessions on Tuesday, March 25, with thought leaders covering topics ranging from reimagining legal in the year of AI agents and legal ethics around generative AI, to negotiating electronically stored information protocols for the use of generative AI in e-discovery.

Experience Relativity aiR at Legalweek: A Hands-on Exercise and Live Demos

Those attending Legalweek 2025 can visit Relativity at booth #2000 in Americas Hall 1 and at The Grove on the first floor of The Luxury Collection Hotel. In The Grove, guests can get hands-on experience using aiR for Review, stepping into a live RelativityOne environment, exploring real-time prompts and even running their own. After trying out aiR for Review at The Grove, guests will have the opportunity to take the full aiR for Review Learning Lab on their own time post-show.

