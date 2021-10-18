Reko International Group Inc. Declares Special Dividend

WINDSOR, ON, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Reko International Group Inc. (TSX-V: REKO) is pleased to announce the upcoming payment of a special cash dividend of $0.25 per share to all shareholders of record on November 2, 2021, with a payment date of December 2, 2021 to coincide with its Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders are asked to ensure that AST Trust Company has their up-to-date contact information, including mailing address, in order to expediate the payment of the dividend.

"We are paying this special dividend as a thank you to our valued shareholders and as a way of marking Reko's 45th anniversary of incorporation later this month. This special dividend will also help celebrate what we hope is the end of the pandemic era," stated Diane Reko, CEO.

Reko International Group Inc. (TSX-V:REKO) is a diversified, technology-driven manufacturing organization located in Southwestern Ontario, just minutes from the U.S. border. Areas of expertise include robotic factory automation solutions, the precision machining of large critical parts, and plastic injection and low compression acoustic tooling. Reko's family-oriented culture embraces past experience, fosters innovation, and always ensures the highest standard of quality. Reko believes in strengthening communities by advancing manufacturing.

For further information: visit, or contact Catia Longo, Chief Financial Officer at (519) 727-3287.

