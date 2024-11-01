Reko International Group Inc. appoints two new members to its Board of Directors

LAKESHORE, ON, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Reko International Group Inc. announced today the appointment of two new members of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Diana Colella, who is currently Executive Vice President, Entertainment & Media Solutions, at Autodesk, Inc. brings extensive expertise in financial analysis, sales, operations, product development, strategy, and mergers and acquisitions gained over a distinguished career at Autodesk. Her comprehensive experience in business transformation and leadership across multiple functions makes her a valuable addition to the board.

Ms. Peng-Sang Cau, former CEO of Transformix Engineering Inc., has extensive experience in leadership, marketing, sales, and innovation within the automation industry. After leading Transformix through the sale of its intellectual property to ATS Corporation, she served as VP of Emerging Markets at ATS until 2023. Her background spans product development, business growth, and driving innovation which are considered key areas of expertise as we look to drive growth and market expansion.

Ms. Colella and Ms. Cau will stand for election at Reko's annual general meeting on December 5, 2024.

"We welcome Ms. Colella and Ms. Cau to the Reko board and look forward to their contributions as Reko continues to work toward sustainable growth and the support of manufacturers and producers in North America," stated Diane Reko, Chair.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Reko International Group Inc.

Reko International Group Inc. (TSX-V:REKO) is a diversified, technology-driven manufacturing company located in Southwestern Ontario, just minutes from the U.S. border. With expertise in robotic automation equipment and precision machining services, Reko is a "go-to" supplier for companies in the automotive, aerospace, rail, power generation, offsite construction, infrastructure and capital equipment industries. Reko strives to be a pillar and protector of sustainable North American manufacturing and production.

SOURCE Reko International Group Inc.

For more information, contact Kim Marks, Chief Financial Officer at (519) 727-3287.