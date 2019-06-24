Reko International Group Inc. announces new Chief Financial Officer

LAKESHORE, ON, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Reko International Group Inc. (TSX-REKO) ("Reko") today announced that Ms. Catia Longo has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Reko effective July 24, 2019. Ms. Longo is Chartered Professional Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario and brings extensive manufacturing experience to the Company.

"We are excited that Ms. Longo is joining the Reko team, and we know that she will have much success in her new role," said Ms. Diane Reko, Reko's President and CEO.

Ms. Longo fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Ms. Marilyn Crowley, who is leaving Reko to pursue other interests after almost four years of service. Ms. Reko continued, "we would like to thank Ms. Crowley for her contributions and wish her the best in her future endeavors."

About Reko International Group Inc.

Reko International Group Inc. (TSX-V:REKO) is a diversified, technology-driven manufacturing organization located in Southwestern Ontario, just minutes from the U.S. border. Areas of expertise include robotic factory automation solutions, the precision machining of large critical parts, and plastic injection and low compression acoustic tooling. Reko's family-oriented culture embraces past experience, fosters innovation, and always ensures the highest standard of quality. Reko believes in strengthening communities by advancing manufacturing.

