Reko Announces Appointment of Odyssey Trust Company as New Transfer Agent

WINDSOR, ON, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Reko International Group Inc. ("Reko" or the "Company) (TSXV: REKO) announces that it has appointed Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey") as the registrar and transfer agent for the Company's common shares effective May 23, 2024, replacing TSX Trust Company. Shareholders need not take action in respect of the change in transfer agent.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholders' records should now be directed to Odyssey at www.odysseytrust.com/contact.

About Reko International Group Inc.

Reko International Group Inc. (TSX-V:REKO) is a diversified, technology-driven manufacturing company located in Southwestern Ontario, just minutes from the U.S. border. With expertise in robotic automation equipment and precision machining services, Reko is a "go-to" supplier for companies in the automotive, aerospace, rail, power generation, offsite construction, infrastructure and capital equipment industries. Reko strives to be a pillar and protector of sustainable North American manufacturing and production.

