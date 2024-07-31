MONTREAL, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited ("RCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET.A), one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers, today announces the appointment of Isabelle Leclerc as the company's Chief People Officer (CPO), effective August 26, 2024.

As CPO, Ms. Leclerc will be a member of the RCL Executive Team, reporting to President & CEO Andrea Limbardi. She will be responsible for the company's Human Resources and Corporate Communications functions including providing leadership on all people and talent-related matters, external and internal corporate communications, and the people and communications strategic direction.

Ms. Leclerc brings 25 years of strategic leadership in human resources, governance, communications, and ESG. Her executive experience spans different industries and business models, including roles as Head of Human Resources at Quebecor and Sollio Cooperative Group, where she led transformative and collaborative initiatives to enhance organizational culture, performance, profitability, and sustainability.

On the appointment of Isabelle Leclerc, Ms. Limbardi said, "We are thrilled to have Isabelle join us as CPO. Her appointment underscores the incredible importance of our people here at RCL and our ongoing commitment to driving a strong culture of performance and employee wellbeing. Isabelle's leadership will be key in enabling us to reach our strong vision for the future."

Ms. Leclerc said, "I am honoured to join the RCL team and am grateful to Andrea for her trust and confidence. I look forward to stepping into this role and working with the teams at RCL to bring to life the organization's long-term strategies and growth objectives."

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

RCL is one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers for women and men, with retail outlets throughout the country. The Company operates 391 stores under three distinct banners consisting of 226 Reitmans, 85 PENN. Penningtons, and 80 RW&CO. For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

For further information, please contact:

Alexandra Cohen VP, Corporate Communications Reitmans (Canada) Limited Telephone: (514) 384-1140 ext. 23737 Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release, other than statements of fact that are independently verifiable at the date hereof, may be forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements with respect to the Company's objectives, goals, and vision, as well as strategies to achieve those objectives, goals and vision. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein. The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits the Company will derive from them. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include those identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Reitmans (Canada) Ltd