MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited ("RCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A), one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers, announced today the retirement of Gale Blank, RCL's Chief Information Officer. Ms. Blank's retirement is set for September 2025 after more than five years with the Company. The Company has begun a talent search for a successor.

"Gale joined us five years ago with this goal in mind: to lay the foundations of a solid technology infrastructure essential to our long-term growth," said Andrea Limbardi, President and CEO of RCL. "Thanks to her vast experience and deep commitment, she has achieved that goal as well as put in place a team capable of continuing to build upon that strong foundation. I would like to sincerely congratulate Gale on her incredibly successful career and significant accomplishments. I also want to thank her for the strategic vision and leadership she has demonstrated during her time with us. We have begun a search for the right person to continue to drive our strategic IT objectives, which are core to our growth strategy."

"My time at RCL has been one of the highlights of my career, and I'm very proud to have been able to work alongside exceptional leaders who are committed to propelling the Company into the future," announced Gale Blank, Chief Information Officer of RCL. "After five years with RCL, the time has come for me to pass the torch. I am convinced that with Andrea and the Executive Team's leadership, RCL is in an excellent position to embrace continued technological transformation and to achieve its goals for the years ahead".

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

Reitmans (Canada) Limited ("RCL") is one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers for women and men, with retail outlets throughout the country. The Company operates 394 stores under three distinct banners consisting of 226 Reitmans, 86 PENN. Penningtons, and 82 RW&CO.

For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

For further information, please contact:

Alexandra Cohen VP, Corporate Communications Reitmans (Canada) Limited Telephone: (514) 384-1140 ext. 23737 Email: [email protected] Caroline Goulian Chief Financial Officer Reitmans (Canada) Limited Telephone: (514) 384-1140 Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release, other than statements of fact that are independently verifiable at the date hereof, may be forward-looking in nature. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein. The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits the Company will derive from them. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include those identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Reitmans (Canada) Ltd