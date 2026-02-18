MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited ("RCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET.A) announces that on February 9, 2026 it granted an aggregate of 889,930 options to purchase Class A non-voting shares of the Company (the "Options") to members of management pursuant to its second amended and restated share option plan dated April 19, 2021, as amended.

The Options have an exercise price of $2.14 and are subject to time-based vesting terms and have an expiry date of May 9, 2030. The grant of the Options is made pursuant to the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan which is designed to incentivize members of management in the achievement of long-term financial targets.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

RCL is one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers for women and men, with retail outlets throughout the country. The Company operates 388 stores under three distinct banners consisting of 218 Reitmans, 85 PENN., and 85 RW&CO.

