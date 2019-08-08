Reitmans (Canada) Limited Announces the Appointment of Terry Yanofsky to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited (TSX: RET) (TSX: RET-A) ("Reitmans" or the "Company") announced today that Ms. Terry Yanofsky has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Ms. Yanofsky has held a number of senior executive positions in marketing, merchandising, sales and operations with some of the most respected Canadian retailers including IKEA Canada, Intrawest Corporation, Victoria's Secret and La Senza. She is currently Senior Vice-President and General Manager of Sephora Canada where she is responsible for leading the strategic direction of the company. A creative thinker and dynamic leader, Ms. Yanofsky has perfected a strong omni-channel skill set in both entrepreneurial and corporate environments, bringing a well-balanced and disciplined approach to driving revenue, margin and bottom line.

"We are privileged to have Terry Yanofsky join the Reitmans' Board. She brings a great deal of experience and an impressive skillset in all facets of retail operations. We are confident that she will be of invaluable help to Reitmans in helping it to meet its strategic and operational goals. We are looking forward to working with her", said Stephen F. Reitman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Reitmans.

