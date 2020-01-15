Reitmans (Canada) Limited Announces the Appointment of Stephen F. Reitman as Chief Executive Officer and Daniel Rabinowicz as Chairman of the Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Board of Directors of Reitmans (Canada) Limited (the "Company") announces the appointment of Stephen F. Reitman as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Reitman will retain his current role as President of the Company.

The Company also announces the appointment of Daniel Rabinowicz, as Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The Company is a leading ladieswear specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. The Company operates 586 stores consisting of 260 Reitmans, 112 Penningtons, 78 Addition Elle, 81 RW & CO. and 55 Thyme Maternity. The Company is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RET, RET-A). For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

Montreal, January 15, 2020

For further information: please contact: Lynda Newcomb, Chief Human Resources Officer, [email protected], 514-384-1140.

