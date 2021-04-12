"I am extremely pleased to appoint Richard Wait as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Reitmans (Canada) Limited, a change in title that reflects the scope of his responsibilities as well as his remarkable contribution to our organization," said Stephen F. Reitman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reitmans (Canada) Limited. "Over the years, Richard has demonstrated outstanding leadership and strategic vision, spearheading several initiatives to ensure the Company's long-term success. As always, he remains a valuable and trusted advisor to the Board of Directors and to myself."

Richard Wait, who has been with Reitmans (Canada) Limited for over 35 years, is an accomplished senior executive with solid financial expertise and extensive experience in the industry.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. The Company operates 415 stores consisting of 245 Reitmans, 92 Penningtons and 78 RW&CO. The Company is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: RET, RET-A). For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

Such risks include but are not limited to: the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and affairs, including the ability to operate the physical stores in conformity with provincial and regional governmental guidelines, the risks and uncertainties related to the CCAA process, including the ability for the Company to obtain financing following the CCAA process, general economic conditions, general conditions in the retail industry, seasonality, weather and other risks included in public filings of the Company, including those described in the Operating Risk Management and Financial Risk Management sections of the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis for the 13 and 39 weeks period ended October 31, 2020.

